Ant-Man cast – where are the MCU stars now?

Where are the Ant-Man cast now? Now that we’re in Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a lot has changed for Scott Lang. From house arrest, to Thanos’ Snap and getting lost in the Quantum Realm, it’s safe to say that the Marvel hero has been through the wringer — but he’s still managed to keep his sense of humour intact through it all.

We were first introduced to the loveable MCU character, played by Paul Rudd, back in 2015 when he fronted his own superhero movie. Eight years later, following 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, his solo film trilogy is being rounded off with Ant-Man: Quantumania. So, with the Ant-Man 3 release date imminent, let’s take a trip down memory lane and see what the Ant-Man cast are doing now — but don’t worry, you don’t need to fly through the Quantum Realm to undergo this journey through the past.

Paul Rudd – Scott Lang/Ant-Man

Although he already had a reputation as a ’90s icon, starring in rom-com Clueless and Friends, becoming Ant-Man took Rudd’s lucrative career to new heights. As well as playing an integral role in several MCU movies, he also fronted the 2021 reboot of Ghostbusters, and was named People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive that same year.

Michael Douglas – Hank Pym

With more than fifty years in the industry, Michael Douglas is the proud owner of two Academy Awards, five Golden Globe Awards, and a Primetime Emmy Award. Throughout his career, he’s shown impeccable range in thriller movies like Fatal Attraction, Wall Street, and Basic Instinct — so there’s really no one more perfect to play a character as complicated as Hank Pym. Douglas has been in all three Ant-Man movies, and also voiced the character for Marvel series What If..?.

Evangeline Lilly – Hope van Dyne/Wasp

Before Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly was best known for her role in hit thriller series Lost — but it was in Ant-Man 2 where Hope van Dyne really came into her own. After getting a Wasp suit, she went from a supporting character to a formidable superhero in her own right, fighting villains not just in Ant-Man and the Wasp, but in the Avengers’ final battle against Thanos. But this wasn’t her first time playing a hero; Lilly also appeared in all three Hobbit movies as Elf warrior Tauriel.

Corey Stoll – Darren Cross/Yellowjacket

Yellowjacket is a pretty epic Marvel villain in the comics, and his on-screen debut in 2015’s Ant-Man was made all the more compelling by Corey Stoll, whose best known for his Golden-Globe nominated role in drama series House of Cards. In fact, he did such a good job in Ant-Man, he’s playing another villain, M.O.D.O.K in Quantumania. But with Darren Cross never actually dying in the first movie, could the two villains have more in common than they seem?

Bobby Cannavale – Jim Paxton

Replacing Patrick Wilson, who had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts, it was Bobby Cannavale who ended up playing Jim Paxton: Cassie Lang’s stepfather and Maggie Lang’s new husband. In the first Ant-Man movie, Paxton is something of an adversary to Scott: pursuing both him and Hank Pym for arrest. However, after seeing Scott save everyone from Yellowjacket, their relationship improves. He appeared in Ant-Man 2 and is also set to appear in the third movie. Outside of the MCU, Cannavale has also appeared in projects like The Watcher and Blonde.

Michael Peña – Luis

As Scott’s best friend and former cellmate, Luis has played a pivotal role in both Ant-Man and Ant-Man 2. In Ant-Man, it is he who encourages Scott to join them in robbing Hank Pym’s home. However, he later ends up giving up a life of crime and instead starts a security business with Scott: X-Con Security Consultants. As well as providing comic relief in both films, Luis played a notable role in Ant-Man 2 by working to protect Hank Pym’s lab from Ghost. It remains to be seen whether Peña, who has also acted in a number of action movies like American Hustle, will reprise the role in Ant-Man 3.

Abby Ryder Fortson – Cassie Lang

Little Cassie Lang was the heart and soul of the first two Ant-Man movies, with Scott’s love for his young daughter driving pretty much every decision he made — no matter how right or wrong they were. With her curiosity and sense of adventure, it’s no surprise that Ant-Man 3 will see Cassie don the Stinger suit for the first time. Due to the time-jump from Thanos’ snap onwards, Fortson will not be reprising her role for Ant-Man 3. However, she left a great legacy for the character, and is booked and busy as the star of 2023 movie Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret.

So, there you have it.