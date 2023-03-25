Keanu Reeves shares grisliest John Wick 4 set accidents

In the world of the John Wick movies, every sequence of action movie carnage is very serious business indeed. These thriller movies live on the destruction perpetrated by leading man Keanu Reeves and the rest of the John Wick cast.

The new movie in the franchise, John Wick 4, is now in cinemas and pits the titular assassin against the Marquis de Gramont – movie villain extraordinaire and highest-ranking member of criminal council the High Table.

As we explained in our John Wick 4 review, this movie ups the ante when it comes to the action, all the way up to the John Wick 4 ending. The franchise has some of the most gifted stunt people on the planet at its disposal, but accidents can still happen.

In a new interview with ComicBook, Reeves explained some of the accidents that took place while filming John Wick 4, including one he still feels guilty about.

He said: “Well I mean everyone is pretty tired – but it’s the best kind of tired. It’s like you climbed a mountain and now you’re resting; like you finished the game and you won. So in terms of accidents: I made a mistake once – I cut a gentleman’s head open. So that really fucking sucked, excuse my language. But other than that – oh, one guy got hit by a car. He was in the car, so he had to go to the hospital, but he was okay.”

There’s definite commitment on John Wick sets, in order to construct those amazing and explosive set pieces we all love so much. For more on the franchise, check out our guide to the potential John Wick 5 release date and everyone who dies in John Wick 4.

