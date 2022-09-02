Evil Dead Rise release date and more on the return of the Deadites

When is Evil Dead Rise coming out? Once again, more hapless victims are going to fall foul of the Necronomicon in a horror movie. Things are quite different this time though, because there are new protagonists and a new setting – still the same Deadites, though.

Two estranged sisters, Beth and Ellie, face the book of the dead in their LA apartment building, about the furthest away you can get from the rickety cabin of the original. Lee Cronin is directing the monster movie, hand-picked by creator Sam Raimi for the sequel. Don’t worry, Bruce Campbell is still involved – he’s just behind the camera as executive producer.

It’s all very exciting, but one thing matters most – the Evil Dead Rise release date. When can fans see the carnage wrought by the Necronomicon? There’s good news and great news on that front, and plenty more nuggets of info besides. We’ve pored over the ancient texts (read: collected everything from the information superhighway) to bring you all the necessary details on the next chapter of the Evil Dead franchise.

When is the Evil Dead Rise release date?

Evil Dead Rise will come out in theatres April 21, 2023. Originally, the plan was for the sequel to be a streaming service exclusive sometime in 2022. However, buzz for the project has gradually built up, and now we’re getting it on the big screen.

This is somewhat surprising, as Evil Dead hasn’t generally done well at the box-office. The roots of the franchise are in home video, and on paper, streaming was the sensible. But now we’re getting more of the Necronomicon in cinemas – groovy!

What will happen in the Evil Dead Rise plot?

Evil Dead Rise will leave cabins behind for Los Angeles, as two sisters reckon with a load of Deadites in their apartment building. The estranged siblings are having a reunion before the Necronomicon ruins everything. So rude.

The official synopsis for Evil Dead Rise reads: “In the fifth Evil Dead film, a road-weary Beth pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie, who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped LA apartment. The sisters’ reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie’s building, giving rise to flesh-possessing demons, and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable.”

Who’s in the Evil Dead Rise cast?

First thing’s first: Bruce Campbell will not star in Evil Dead Rise. After the cancellation of Ash Vs Evil Dead, Campbell announced that was retiring from playing the chainsaw-handed character.

For Rise, he’s just an executive producer. Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan star as the sisters, Ellie and Beth, respectively. They’re joined by Mia Challis as Jessica, with Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, and Nell Fisher in unnamed roles.

The confirmed Evil Dead Rise cast is as follows:

Alyssa Sutherland as Ellie

Lily Sullivan as Beth

Mia Challis as Jessica

Gabrielle Echols

Morgan Davies

Nell Fisher

That’s everything worth knowing about Evil Dead Rise. For more terrors, check out our guides on the Halloween movies in order and the Texas Chainsaw Massacre timeline.