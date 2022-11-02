What are the best Keanu Reeves movies? Not only is Keanu Reeves a pretty good actor on his day, but he’s also one of the nicest, most humble and generous people in all of Hollywood. So, it’s only right that we take some time to celebrate his work.

Starting his career in a string of ‘80s movies before shooting to stardom in the comedy movie Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Reeves would eventually go on to become a bonafide action hero. Now, he’s one of the coolest actors around and it seems no one has a bad word to say about the guy (apart from Matthew Perry).

But, we’re not here to praise Reeves for being an all-round sweetheart, so let’s take a look at the best Keanu Reeves movies.

The best Keanu Reeves movies:

John Wick

The Matrix

Toy Story 4

A Scanner Darkly

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Point Break

John Wick (2014)

Keanu Reeves has always been a badass, but he took that to new heights when he stepped into the role of the deadly assassin John Wick in this action movie series.

The whole franchise is full of stylish cinematography and breathtaking fight choreography and there’s lots more to come, too. We just hope we don’t have to see any more dogs get hurt, because we’ll end up going on a rampage of revenge.

The Matrix (1999)

Perhaps Reeves’ most iconic role of all is his portrayal of the protagonist in the epic science fiction movie saga of The Matrix. As Neo, Reeves takes us on a journey from confused everyman to a literal messiah, and it’s enthralling to watch.

The Matrix is essentially a superhero movie, deeply rooted in themes of gender identity, societal evolution, and the dangers of technology. It also has some incredible fight scenes, if that’s not enough for you.

Toy Story 4 (2019)

He may not be the main character of this animated movie sequel, but Keanu Reeves and his voice work for Duke Caboom absolutely steal the show on Toy Story 4.

We’re unlikely to see this Toy Story character ever again, but he certainly left his mark on the Pixar movie franchise. We like to think Duke is out there somewhere, flying high on his motorcycle.

A Scanner Darkly (2006)

Long before his work on Toy Story, Reeves went through the animation process in a very different way as Richard Linklater utilised rotoscope technology for his 2000s movies A Scanner Darkly.

At times very funny, at others a stark exploration of corruption and conspiracy, A Scanner Darkly offers a bizarre but brilliant vision of a not-too-distant future.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

No list at The Digital Fix would be complete without a horror movie and Francis Ford Coppola duly delivers with this absolute classic. It’s gothic, it’s sexy, and it’s somehow a very original vampire movie in its own way.

We have to admit, Reeves doesn’t give the best performance of his career, but not for the want of trying bless him. In the words of our very own James Osborne, Bram Stoker’s Dracula is an imperfectly perfect vampire movie.

Check out our interview with Cary Elwes about the process of bringing this creepy romance movie to life.

Point Break (1991)

Point Break is pretty much the epitome of a good old-fashioned ‘90s movie. This Kathryn Bigelow flick is all about dudes being dudes, surfing the waves and shooting guns into the sky – what more could you want?

The thriller movie stars a young Reeves as the brilliantly named Johnny Utah, an undercover FBI agent looking to infiltrate Patrick Swayze’s gang of bank robbers. Point Break has no frills attached, it’s just bloody good fun and will forever and always be Keanu Reeves’ best movie.

