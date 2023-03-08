John Wick cast – who are the stars of the Keanu Reeves movies?

Who’s who in the John Wick cast? The hard-hitting hitman franchise has grown rapidly since the original entry in the series, and now boasts a glittering array of stars among its cast. But where do you know those familiar faces from?

The John Wick saga has given Keanu Reeves a whole new platform to display his badass action movie skills, and while we wait for the John Wick 4 release date, we figured it’s time to get to know everyone involved in the franchise.

While this saga is predominantly a Keanu Reeves movie extravaganza, there’s other actors who deserve some attention, too. So, here’s the John Wick cast in all its glory.

The John Wick cast:

Keanu Reeves as John Wick

Ian McShane as Winston

Lance Reddick as Charon

Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King

Halle Berry as Sofia Al-Azwar

Anjelica Huston as The Director

John Leguizamo as Aurelio

Asia Kate Dillon as The Adjudicator

Bill Skarsgård as Marquis de Gramont

Keanu Reeves – John Wick

There wouldn’t be a John Wick movie franchise without Keanu Reeves at the head of it all, and he’s a man who hardly needs an introduction at this point.

Reeves’ most famous role is probably as Neo in The Matrix, but he’s done plenty aside from the science fiction movie series. When he’s not busy saving the world in The Matrix movies you can see Reeves in a wide range of projects from the vampire movie Bram Stoker’s Dracula, to comedy movies like Bill and Ted, and thriller movies like Speed and Point Break.

Looking ahead, we’re excited for the Constantine 2 release date, as Reeves reprises his role as the DC movie hero one more time.

Ian McShane – Winston

As the owner of the Continental Hotel, Winston is a central character in the John Wick world, and you’re very likely to have seen actor Ian McShane elsewhere.

He starred in TV series like Deadwood and American Gods, has popped up in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, and has lent his vocal talents to animated movies like Shrek the Third, Kung Fu Panda, and My Father’s Dragon.

Lance Reddick – Charon

Lance Reddick plays the concierge of the Continental Hotel’s New York branch, and as such, is quite a handy man for John Wick to know. The actor will reprise his role as Charon in the upcoming spin-off The Continental, a prequel thriller series set in the world of John Wick.

Away from the world of hitmen, you can find Reddick in the Netflix series Resident Evil, in the legendary drama series The Wire, and in the sci-fi series Fringe. To put it simply, Reddick loves being on the small screen.

Laurence Fishburne – Bowery King

If you’re a fan of Keanu Reeves’ work in The Matrix, then you will know very well that Laurence Fishburne also had a key role in the ‘90s movie as Morpheus. The actor has enjoyed a long and illustrious career, with his big break coming in literally one of the best war movies ever made, Apocalypse now.

Since then, Fishburne has appeared in both sides of the superhero movie world, playing Perry White in the Superman movie Man of Steel, and joining the Ant-Man cast as the MCU character Dr Bill Foster.

Halle Berry – Sofia Al-Azwar

Speaking of superheroes and franchise work, Halle Berry is no stranger to that world. She played the iconic Batman villain Catwoman in her own DC movie, but the less said about that the better. She has also been in the James Bond movies, as Jinx Johnson.

There’s no wonder the John Wick franchise wanted her to play such a badass, but Berry also has a more nuanced side to her work. She even won an Oscar for her starring role in the 2000s movie Monster’s Ball.

Anjelica Huston – The Director

As John Wick’s adoptive mother and the crime lord behind the Ruska Roma, it’s safe to say Anjelica Huston was hired to play one hell of a powerful woman, and she flourishes in the role.

You probably remember Huston as the main movie villain from the kids movie The Witches, because if you watched that film as a child you will have been scarred for life. She also played Morticia Addams in the two Addams Family movies from the early ’90s.

John Leguizamo – Aurelio

As far as the criminals in the John Wick universe go, Aurelio’s role as a mechanic is pretty tame, but he does deal with pretty much every guy on the most wanted list within the movies. As for Leguizamo, the actor has had a quietly impressive career.

Leguizamo worked with Baz Luhrmann in two musicals; Moulin Rouge and Romeo and Juliet. He also used his vocal talents for the Disney movie Encanto, where he played Bruno, (but we shouldn’t talk about him), and voices Sid the Sloth from the Ice Age movies. Most recently, you probably saw Leguizamo in the 2022 movie The Menu.

Asia Kate Dillon – The Adjudicator

As an agent of the High Table and representative of the Elder, Asia Kate Dillon has landed herself a huge role in the John Wick franchise, and this has been her big break on the big screen in many ways.

Before this, Dillon had appeared in hit TV shows like Orange is the New Black, the animated series Gen: Lock, and Billions.

Bill Skarsgård – Marquis de Gramont

And now we come to the mysterious villain in John Wick 4, Marquis de Gramont, who will be played by Bill Skarsgård. If that name rings a bell, it’s because he’s related to Stellan and Alexander – the Skarsgårds are a talented family indeed!

Bill Skarsgård is best known for his portrayal of the killer clown Pennywise from the horror movie IT, and he was also in the creepy monster movie Barbarian, too. Basically, Bill likes to do either weird films, or be a bad guy, or both.

That's all on the John Wick cast for now