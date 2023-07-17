One of the best anime series of all time is leaving Netflix next month

There’s always been plenty of anime offerings on Netflix. From terrifying horrors to lovely romances, the art form has always found a place on the Netflix slate, which in turn has allowed us to watch some of the best anime series over and over to our heart’s content.

One such series that we’ve always loved is Hunter X Hunter. In fact, it’s a story so beloved, that it’s been adapted into not just one, but two series. For the record, the series we’re referring to in this article is the 2011 version, but we also love the ‘90s show.

But sadly, there’s not much time left to get one one last viewing of one of the best TV series in it’s entirety, since seasons 1-6 of Hunter X Hunter is leaving Netflix on August 1, 2023 in the US. Tragic news for many fans, since it’s clearly one of the most beloved anime series around, with a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing.

Hunter X Hunter follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who aspires to greatness. He wants to become a Hunter, like his missing father. Hunters are professionals that are hired for adventurous tasks, such as collecting treasures or catching criminals.

The series has actually had quite a turbulent time on the streaming service in the past, since it was initially removed from the platform back in 2017, only for three seasons of it to return in 2020. Since then, the other two seasons were added, but now it looks like it’s being wiped off again.

Of course, this is because Hunter X Hunter’s Netflix tenure is at the mercy of licensing terms, meaning it can only sit on the platform for short periods of time. So, swings and roundabouts, since maybe it’ll come back there again. But best to be safe and settle in for a Hunter X Hunter marathon, just in case.

