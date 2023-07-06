Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 release schedule – when is episode 2 out?

What is the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 release schedule? It is time to get ready for more curses and finger-collecting folks because Jujutsu Kaisen is back and better than ever. So what are you waiting for? It’s time to find out all the details about the next chapter of the Jujutsu Sorcerers.

Based on Gege Akutami’s manga series of the same name, Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the best anime series to release in recent years, hooking all of us action lovers since 2021. For years we’ve been waiting patiently for a follow-up, desperate to see our favorite anime characters go head-to-head with gnarly monsters and protect the world from the unseen danger of curses. Luckily, the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 release date is finally here!

Below we go over when the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2 release date is and break down the hit TV series full release schedule for your anime viewing convenience.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2 release date

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2 will release on Thursday, July 13, 2023, on Crunchyroll, shortly after it airs in Japan.

This will be for the subbed version of the episode, and all you English Dub fans will have to wait a little longer to see the episode in your preferred format.

Still, at least the episode will be out in Western territories. When Crunchyroll first released its July slate, fans were worried since Jujutsu Kaisen was missing from the lineup. Luckily the streaming service has revealed that the show is still on its way and will run weekly episodes for the foreseeable future (phew).

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 release schedule

New episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will release on Crunchyroll every Thursday from July 6, 2023.

Currently, we don’t know how many episodes will be in the new season, but we do know the exact dates for at least six of the upcoming chapters.

Here is the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 release schedule:

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 1: July 6, 2023

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 2: July 13, 2023

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 3: July 20, 2023

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 4: July 27, 2023

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 5: August 3, 2023

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 recap: August 10, 2023

Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 recap: August 17, 2023

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 6: August 31, 2023

Although it hasn’t been confirmed, we are guessing that the upcoming installment of the Shounen anime will have 24 episodes, just like its last season. We will keep you posted as more details head our way.

Fans can watch Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 1 on Crunchyroll from July 6, 2023. For more on anime, be sure to check out our guides on everything we know about Demon Slayer season 4, and Spy X Family season 2. We also have a Jujutsu Kaisen 0 review for you to go over if you fancy taking a look at some anime movies.