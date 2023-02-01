How many Fast and Furious movies are there? The Fast and Furious movies have been a staple within pop culture for over two decades, and they’re still going strong.

But, the end is finally in sight, and as the Fast and Furious 10 release date accelerates over the horizon, we’re about to get the first half of a grand, two-part finale. The Fast and Furious cast are returning for more thrills, and more adventures (and of course more cars) and audiences can expect Fast and Furious 10 to be even more bombastic and explosive than previous instalments in the action movie franchise.

But with Fast and Furious 10 now bringing the number of mainline Fast and Furious movies into double digits, how many Fast and Furious movies are there in total including everything from the franchise, and what are the plans for future Fast and Furious movies?

How many Fast and Furious movies are there?

There are ten Fast and Furious movies so far, including nine mainline movies and a single spin-off movie with Hobbs and Shaw.

Fast X is expected to be the beginning of the end of the Fast and Furious mainline movies, because the new movie will set up the grand finale which will take place with Fast and Furious 11. So, when Fast and Furious 11 releases there will be 12 Fast and Furious movies.

However, there will likely be further spin-offs if there’s still an appetite for the franchise. This probably won’t include a Hobbs and Shaw sequel, though due to the reports of friction between Dwyane Johnson and Vin Diesel, with Johnson now refusing to be involved in the franchise any further capacity.

That's the answer to how many Fast and Furious movies there currently are.