How can you watch Everything Everywhere All At Once? Doctor Strange may have blown the multiverse wide open for the MCU, but a new challenger has emerged to challenge the Sorceror Supreme’s second film for interdimensional domination, the action movie Everything Everywhere All At Once. Well, we say action movie. It’s more complicated than that…

It’s also a science fiction movie, a drama movie, and even a musical at times? It’s complicated. All you need to know is that it’s directed by Daniels (Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) and stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn – a seemingly normal woman who’s gifted incredible powers when it’s revealed that in all of reality, she’s the only one who can stop the deadly Jobu Tupaki.

Honestly, this is a film that defies description. In our Everything Everywhere All At Once review, we called it the best movie of 2022, and it’s only May. Basically, you need to see this incredible picture as soon as possible you won’t be disappointed. So what are your options? Well, strap in here’s how to watch Everything Everywhere All At Once.

How to watch Everything Everywhere all at once

If you fancy watching Evelyn’s trip through the multiverse, then you’re going to have to get your coat on and head to the cinema. Everything Everywhere all at once is playing exclusively in theatres.

If you’re living in the US, the good news is that you can head out now and see it. Everything Everywhere all at once opened in America on April 8 after its premiere at South by Southwest film festival.

In the UK, previews begin on May 9 before the film opens nationwide on May 13.

Can I stream Everything Everywhere, all at once?

Unfortunately, in our branch of the multiverse, Everything Everywhere All at Once is not available on any streaming services at the moment.

We don’t know when it will be available either, we’re afraid, so be sure to check back in regularly if, for some reason, you don’t fancy a trip to the pictures.