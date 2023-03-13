All the 2023 Oscar winners as they’re announced

Who are the 2023 Oscar winners? Tonight's the night when the great and good of Hollywood gather to celebrate the best movies of 2023 at The 95th Academy Awards.
The frankly fantastic is Everything Everywhere All at Once (read our Everything Everywhere All at Once review here) has been dominating Awards Season. Still, we all know how unpredictable the Oscars can be, which means we're not willing to rule out any of the films that earned themselves a nomination (see our Oscars 2023 nominations list).
Will our 2023 Oscars predictions turn out to be true? Who will take home the Best Movie prize? Will Brendan Fraser triumph over Austin Butler? Well, to find out you'll have to keep an eye on the ceremony or check out this live blog that we'll be updating through the night with all the 2023 Oscar winners. May the best films win!
- Best Animated Feature Film – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Ke Huy Quan
- Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Jamie Lee Curtis
- Best Documentary – Navalny
- Best Live Action Short Film – An Irish Goodbye
- Best Cinematography – All Quiet on the Western Front
Best Animated Feature Film
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Winner
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once – winner
- Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once – winner
- Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau – The Whale
Best Documentary Feature
- Navalny – winner
- Fire of Love
- All That Breathes
- A House Made of Splinters
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Best Live Action Short Film
- An Irish Goodbye – winner
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
- Ivalu
Best Cinematography
- All Quiet on the Western Front – winner
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tár
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Ana de Armas – Blonde
- Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie
Best Animated Short Film
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
Documentary Short Subject
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Haulout
Best Production Design
- All Quiet On the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Best Costume Design
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale
Best Sound
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Visual Effects
- All Quiet On the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Film Editing
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- The Banshees of Inisherin
Best International Feature Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Close
- Argentina 1985
- EO
- The Quiet Girl
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
- Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie – Top Gun: Maverick
- Sarah Polley – Women Talking
- Edward Berger, Ian Stokell, Lesley Paterson – All Quiet on the Western Front
- Rian Johnson –Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Todd Field – Tár
- Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness
Best Director
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
- Todd Field – Tár
- Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness
Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Bill Nighy – Living
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Best Picture
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
