All the 2023 Oscar winners as they’re announced

Who are the 2023 Oscar winners? Tonight's the night when the great and good of Hollywood gather to celebrate the best movies of 2023 at The 95th Academy Awards.

The frankly fantastic is Everything Everywhere All at Once (read our Everything Everywhere All at Once review here) has been dominating Awards Season. Still, we all know how unpredictable the Oscars can be, which means we're not willing to rule out any of the films that earned themselves a nomination (see our Oscars 2023 nominations list).

Will our 2023 Oscars predictions turn out to be true? Who will take home the Best Movie prize? Will Brendan Fraser triumph over Austin Butler? Well, to find out you'll have to keep an eye on the ceremony or check out this live blog that we'll be updating through the night with all the 2023 Oscar winners. May the best films win!

Best Animated Feature Film – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Ke Huy Quan

Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Jamie Lee Curtis

Best Documentary – Navalny

Best Live Action Short Film – An Irish Goodbye

Best Cinematography – All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Winner

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once – winner

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once – winner

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Best Documentary Feature

Navalny – winner

Fire of Love

All That Breathes

A House Made of Splinters

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Best Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye – winner

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Ivalu

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front – winner

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

Documentary Short Subject

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

Best Production Design

All Quiet On the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet On the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Film Editing

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

The Banshees of Inisherin

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Close

Argentina 1985

EO

The Quiet Girl

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie – Top Gun: Maverick

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Edward Berger, Ian Stokell, Lesley Paterson – All Quiet on the Western Front

Rian Johnson –Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Todd Field – Tár

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Best Director

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tár

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Austin Butler – Elvis

Bill Nighy – Living

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

