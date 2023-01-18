How to watch The Whale – can I stream Brendan Fraser’s new movie?

Can you stream Brendan Fraser’s new movie The Whale? Brendan Fraser’s big comeback has been cemented with his latest movie, The Whale.

This new movie centres on Brendan Fraser’s Charlie, a man who has struggled with his weight, and who lives alone, disconnected from his family. In the drama movie, Charlie attempts to reconnect with his daughter, played by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink. Our The Whale review described the picture as “painfully beautiful”, and Fraser’s performance is behind a lot of that emotional heft.

For his role in the Darren Aronofsky film, former-adventure movie star Fraser has been tipped as one of the frontrunners for the Best Actor award at the upcoming Oscars. So, fans of his (and anyone who loves having their heartbroken) want to know how to watch The Whale, and whether the movie is on streaming services.

How to watch The Whale

The Whale is currently on its theatrical release, meaning that you can catch the movie in cinemas. It released in theatres in the US in early December, and will be hitting the big screen in the UK on February 3rd.

After its theatrical release, the new A24 movie (which has already been described as one of the best movies of the year) will be available on VOD, and will undoubtedly become available on streaming services at some point in the future too. However, for now, if you want to see The Whale you’ll have to make the journey the the cinema.

If you loved Brendan Fraser’s action movies, check out our guide to the Indiana Jones movies as well as the Indiana Jones 5 release date.