How to watch Top Gun: Maverick – can I stream Top Gun 2?

Can I stream Top Gun 2? Top Gun has always been one of those movies that sounded amazing in theory, but often left you wondering if it would ever actually happen. After all, with the original ’80s movie‘s director Tony Scott passing away, and Val Kilmer experiencing a sad decline in health in recent years, the chances of a Top Gun sequel actually happening seemed slim.

But everyone rose to the occasion. Not only did Tom Cruise return as daring airline pilot Maverick, but Kilmer also got to reunite with his co-star, with Iceman playing a pivotal role in the sequel. There was also a new generation of Top Gun graduates and a fresh cast leading proceedings including Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, and Greg ‘Tarzan’ Davis to name a few.

With Only The Brave’s Joseph Kosinski and Mission Impossible’s Christopher McQuarrie in the director’s and writer’s chair respectively, Top Gun: Maverick looks set to be one of the most ambitious action movies cinema has seen in years. But that leads us to question how we can watch it. You might have found yourself asking: ‘Can I stream Top Gun 2?‘ Well, have no fear. All your questions about Top Gun 2 will be answered here, so keep reading, pilots!

how to watch top gun 2?

You don’t have to hop in an F-8 or head all the way to the Danger Zone to watch Top Gun: Maverick. It’s just a matter of heading to your local cinema.

For UK audiences, Top Gun: Maverick will be screening in all major cinemas from May 25, 2022. Meanwhile, fans in the US have to wait two days later until May 27, but for good reason — May 27 marks the exact 36-year anniversary of the first Top Gun movie arriving in theatres.

Depending on availability, you can pre-order tickets in advance now, or on the day of the screening.

Can I stream Top Gun 2?

Unfortunately, Top Gun 2 is not yet available to be watched from the comfort of your own home. However, just because it’s not available to stream now, that doesn’t mean that it will never be.

As a Paramount Pictures movie, it is extremely likely that when it is available to stream, it will come to the distributor’s own streaming service, Paramount Plus, in the first instance. Generally, new releases from Paramount Pictures are expected to drop on the platform 30 to 45 days after they premiere in cinemas.

This means that we can probably expect to see Top Gun: Maverick on the streaming service between the end of June and mid-July 2022.