Everything Everywhere All At Once just beat a Lord of the Rings record

Hollywood is quaking because a new awards record has just been broken. According to calculations courtesy of IGN, the science fiction movie Everything Everywhere All At Once, has managed to steal the crown for the ‘most-awarded film in history’ from the hit Lord of the Rings movie – The Return of the King.

The publication points out that the Oscar 2023 nominated movie, Everything Everywhere All At Once has racked up 158 accolades so far. This isn’t counting the potential awards that the drama movie could pick up during the Oscars this year – which is scheduled to air on March 13 at 12 am GMT.

In comparison, the beloved fantasy movie The Return of the King earned 101 awards following its release in 2003. That means that the record has been broken with a pretty wide margin – with Everything Everywhere All At Once sitting comfortably at the top of the film pack.

It should be noted that IGN clarified that its calculations only consider major “critics organisations”, such as the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and Indie Spirits. However, no matter how you spin it – the numbers still work in Everything Everywhere All At Once’s favour.

Looking at all awards and nominations, Everything Everywhere All at Once has received 336 awards and 691 nominations. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King received 213 awards and 337 nominations.

Considering how The Return of the King was the final entry in Peter Jackson’s trilogy – and had the massive fanbase of JRR Tolkien for support, Everything Everywhere All At Once’s achievement is even more impressive.

Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once isn’t part of a franchise, and doesn’t have any nostalgia attached to it. It is a stand-alone A24 movie that has managed to gross $107.4 million at the worldwide box office.

And despite going up against Marvel movies and the Tom Cruise movie Top Gun: Maverick, in our Everything Everywhere All at Once review, we pointed out how it was easily the best movie of 2022.

We firmly believe that Everything Everywhere will be the most exciting Oscars winner ever. And we are saying that as massive Tolkien fans with a soft spot for all the Lord of the Rings characters and the Lord of the Rings cast.

For more award winners, here is our Oscars 2023 prediction list and all the information that you need on how to watch Everything Everywhere All At Once. For more upcoming releases, here are all the new movies heading our way in 2023.