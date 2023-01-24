Oscars 2023 nominations – all the Academy Award nominees this year

Well, it’s that time of year again when the great and good of Hollywood gather to tell us all what they think the best movies of the year are. Yes, that’s right, it’s time for the 2023 Oscar nominations.
And while I personally couldn’t give a toss about what the Academy thinks are the best movies of the year, plenty of people love the Oscars, so I’m going to put aside my cynicism for a brief moment in honour to pay respect to all this year’s nominees.
And it’s an impressive list, to be fair. There are weird science fiction movies, some genuine blockbuster action movies, and in fairness, the Academy recognised some great performances that a lot of people thought would be overlooked (well done, Stephanie Hsu). Maybe this year’s Oscars ceremony will finally bring me around on the Academy Awards. Anyway, here are all the 2023 Oscar nominees.
Oscars 2023 – Best picture
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Oscars 2023 – Best director
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
- Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
- Todd Field – Tár
- Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness
Oscars 2023 – Best actress
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Ana de Armas – Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie
- Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at OnceBest actor
Oscars 2023 – Best actor
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Paul Mescal – Aftersun
- Bill Nighy – Living
Oscars 2023 – Best supporting actress
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau – The Whale
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Oscars 2023 – Best supporting actor
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
- Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Oscars 2023 – Best international feature
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Belgium)
- EO (Poland)
- The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
Oscars 2023 – Best animated feature
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
Oscars 2023 – Best original screenplay
- The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
- The Fabelmans – Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg
- Tár – Todd Field
- Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Östlund
Oscars 2023 – Best adapted screenplay
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Oscars 2023 – Best documentary feature
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters –
- Navalny
Oscars 2023 – Best original song
- Applause – Tell It Like a Woman (Diane Warren)
- Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick (Lady Gaga, BloodPop)
- Naatu Naatu – RRR (MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose)
- Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Tems, Ludwig
- Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler)This Is A Life – Everything
- Everywhere All at Once (Ryan Lott, David Byrne, Mitski)
Oscars 2023 – Best original score
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Volker Bertelmann
- Babylon – Justin Hurwitz
- The Banshees of Inisherin – Carter Burwell
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – Son Lux
- The Fabelmans – John Williams
Oscars 2023 – Best cinematography
- All Quiet on the Western Front – James Friend
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths – Darius Khondji
- Elvis – Mandy Walker
- Empire of Light – Roger Deakins
- Tár – Florian Hoffmeister
Oscars 2023 – Best visual effects
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar
- Avatar: The Way of Water – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett
- The Batman – Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White, Dan Sudick
- Top Gun: Maverick – Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson, Scott R Fisher
Oscars 2023 – Best film editing
- The Banshees of Inisherin – Mikkel EG Nielsen
- Elvis – Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers
- Tár – Monika Willi
- Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton
Oscars 2023 – Best costume design
- Babylon – Mary Zophres
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth E Carter
- Elvis – Catherine Martin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – Shirley Kurata
- Mrs Harris Goes to Paris – Jenny Beavan
Oscars 2023 – Best sound
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
Oscars 2023 – Best production design
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Christian M Goldbeck, Ernestine Hipper
- Avatar: The Way of Water – Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole
- Elvis – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn
- Babylon – Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino
- The Fabelmans – Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara
Oscars 2023 – Best make-up and hairstyling
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Heike Merker, Linda Eisenhamerová
- The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Mike Fontaine
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Camille Friend, Joel Harlow
- Elvis – Mark Coulier, Jason Baird, Aldo Signoretti
- The Whale – Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, Anne Marie Bradley
Oscars 2023 – Best live-action short
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Oscars 2023 – Best animated short
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Oscars 2023 – Best documentary short
- The Elephant Whisperers – Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga
- Haulout – Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev
- How Do You Measure a Year? – Jay Rosenblatt
- The Martha Mitchell Effect – Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison
- Stranger at the Gate – Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones
