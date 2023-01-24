Oscars 2023 nominations – all the Academy Award nominees this year

Well, it’s that time of year again when the great and good of Hollywood gather to tell us all what they think the best movies of the year are. Yes, that’s right, it’s time for the 2023 Oscar nominations.

And while I personally couldn’t give a toss about what the Academy thinks are the best movies of the year, plenty of people love the Oscars, so I’m going to put aside my cynicism for a brief moment in honour to pay respect to all this year’s nominees.

And it’s an impressive list, to be fair. There are weird science fiction movies, some genuine blockbuster action movies, and in fairness, the Academy recognised some great performances that a lot of people thought would be overlooked (well done, Stephanie Hsu). Maybe this year’s Oscars ceremony will finally bring me around on the Academy Awards. Anyway, here are all the 2023 Oscar nominees.

Oscars 2023 – Best picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Oscars 2023 – Best director

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tár

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Oscars 2023 – Best actress

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at OnceBest actor

Oscars 2023 – Best actor

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Oscars 2023 – Best supporting actress

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Oscars 2023 – Best supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Oscars 2023 – Best international feature

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

EO (Poland)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Oscars 2023 – Best animated feature

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Oscars 2023 – Best original screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans – Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg

Tár – Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Östlund

Oscars 2023 – Best adapted screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Oscars 2023 – Best documentary feature

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters –

Navalny

Oscars 2023 – Best original song

Applause – Tell It Like a Woman (Diane Warren)

Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick (Lady Gaga, BloodPop)

Naatu Naatu – RRR (MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose)

Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Tems, Ludwig

Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler)This Is A Life – Everything

Everywhere All at Once (Ryan Lott, David Byrne, Mitski)

Oscars 2023 – Best original score

All Quiet on the Western Front – Volker Bertelmann

Babylon – Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin – Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Son Lux

The Fabelmans – John Williams

Oscars 2023 – Best cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front – James Friend

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths – Darius Khondji

Elvis – Mandy Walker

Empire of Light – Roger Deakins

Tár – Florian Hoffmeister

Oscars 2023 – Best visual effects

All Quiet on the Western Front – Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar

Avatar: The Way of Water – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett

The Batman – Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White, Dan Sudick

Top Gun: Maverick – Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson, Scott R Fisher

Oscars 2023 – Best film editing

The Banshees of Inisherin – Mikkel EG Nielsen

Elvis – Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers

Tár – Monika Willi

Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton

Oscars 2023 – Best costume design

Babylon – Mary Zophres

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth E Carter

Elvis – Catherine Martin

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Shirley Kurata

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris – Jenny Beavan

Oscars 2023 – Best sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Oscars 2023 – Best production design

All Quiet on the Western Front – Christian M Goldbeck, Ernestine Hipper

Avatar: The Way of Water – Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole

Elvis – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn

Babylon – Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

The Fabelmans – Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara

Oscars 2023 – Best make-up and hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front – Heike Merker, Linda Eisenhamerová

The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Mike Fontaine

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Camille Friend, Joel Harlow

Elvis – Mark Coulier, Jason Baird, Aldo Signoretti

The Whale – Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, Anne Marie Bradley

Oscars 2023 – Best live-action short

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Oscars 2023 – Best animated short

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Oscars 2023 – Best documentary short

The Elephant Whisperers – Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

Haulout – Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev

How Do You Measure a Year? – Jay Rosenblatt

The Martha Mitchell Effect – Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

Stranger at the Gate – Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

