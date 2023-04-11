Creature Commandos release date speculation, plot, cast, more

What is the Creature Commandos release date? Of all the new projects announced by James Gunn and Peter Safran amid their DCEU overhaul, one of the most intriguing is Creature Commandos.

Taking a leaf out of Marvel’s book, who have gone on to produce a range of successful Marvel series on Disney Plus, Creature Commandos is set to be a DC series exclusive to streaming service HBO Max. Interestingly, Creature Commandos is set to be an animated series — but James Gunn has made it clear that it will still be closely tied to the DCU and live-action DC movies. Keep reading to learn more about the Creature Commandos release date, plot, cast, and more.

Creature Commandos release date speculation

We think Creature Commandos will arrive sometime in early 2026.

Writing for the series has already been completed, but it still needs to be animated. Gunn also explained that he needs to cast the voice actors, so the show can be considered as being in the earlier stages of production.

We also know that the first two projects released under the new DC slate will be superhero movies. With the Superman Legacy release date being July 2025, and The Batman 2 release date being November 2025, early 2026 seems like the most feasible time-frame for Creature Commandos to be released.

Creature Commandos plot speculation

Plot-wise, we know the Bride of Frankenstein is set to be the lead of the series.

Gunn said as much himself when announcing the TV series. Beyond that, we don’t know much about the plot, but we imagine it’ll closely follow the original DC comic. The basic premise of the comic, which takes place during WWII, is that the Creature Commandos were created as part of a top-secret project known as Project M.

The experiment aimed to create a roster of super-soldiers (no, not those ones), who, through their monstrous appearance and amplified abilities, would inspire fear in their Nazi enemies. It seems likely that the sci-fi series will follow this chain of events — perhaps through the perspective of Bride of Frankenstein, given she’s meant to be the lead.

Creature Commandos cast speculation

The cast for Creature Commandos is unconfirmed — but we can expect the voice actors also to portray live-action versions of their characters in other DC projects.

According to Gunn, he is currently in the process of casting the voice/live-action actors. He’s also confirmed that the main roster of characters include The Bride of Frankenstein, Eric Frankenstein, G.I. Robot, Weasel, Rick Flag Senior, Nina Mazursky, and Doctor Phosphorus.

So, when casting announcements eventually happen, these are the characters we can expect them to be playing.

