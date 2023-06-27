The next Superman could be revealed soon — here are the front runners

Hollywood’s most handsome and boy-scouty rising stars are hoping to join the ranks of the best Superman actors in the DCU as James Gunn gets closer to casting the next Superman post-Henry Cavill.

The Superman Legacy release date will fly into cinemas and bring in a new era of the Man of Steel, many fans’ top choice in their best DC characters lists.

We’ve got a pretty solid list of potential candidates who are screen-testing for the role, so let’s look at the exciting front-runners for the new movies.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn brought in pairs of actors to test as Clark and Lois together: Nicholas Hoult (The Great) and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel); Tom Brittney (Grantchester) and Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton); and David Corenswet (The Politician) and Emma Mackey (Sex Education).

This report follows the news of all the individual talent being considered, but this certainly heats things up. While it’s not uncommon for two people to test together and then get mixed and matched with other actors auditioning, it seems Gunn and the casting director have an idea of who fits together at slightly different age ranges.

If you ask us, we’re placing bets on Corenswet and Mackey. Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters is the beginning of a long game for DC movies, and casting for big franchises with intended longevity is skewing younger and younger these days — think about the teenaged X-Men cast in the most recent mutant movies or the slate of Young Avengers potentially being ushered into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Not to mention the obvious visual similarities between Corenswet and the Man of Steel as well as the appeal of someone who isn’t more exposed like, say, Hoult after many years working without a massive break like this.

We’re intrigued. But until we get more news, check out the DC movies in order, the Superman movies in order, or the best movies of all time (not just ones with capes).