Horror legend Wes Craven could have saved the worst Superman movie

Modern superhero movies absolutely love horror directors. James Wan has brought Aquaman to the big screen after making Saw and The Conjuring, while both James Gunn and Zack Snyder started off bringing the scares. But in the ’80s, the idea of bringing Wes Craven into the Superman franchise would have been a big risk. Although it would’ve been a risk that could have rescued Superman IV: The Quest for Peace.

Craven, of course, is now a filmmaking legend, and he actually already had experience in the DC Universe by the time he was considered for Superman. Before he even brought Freddy Krueger to the screen in one of the best horror movies ever made, Craven delivered a campy spin on one of the more unconventional DC characters with the 1982 movie Swamp Thing.

However, there’s a big void between the horror-adjacent world of Swamp Thing and the brightly-colored heroics of the ultimate boy scout. But it’s exactly this contrast that could have rescued the film everybody skips past when watching the Superman movies in order.

“Cannon Films approached me for Superman IV, and that had a $30 million budget,” Craven told Fangoria Magazine in 1986. “Chris Reeve and I had creative differences. He and I didn’t see eye-to-eye, and he decided I wasn’t the director for it. But there’s a strong chance that I’ll go on and do that kind of picture.”

It would be easy to say Craven had a lucky escape. Superman IV completely fell apart thanks to Cannon Films’ financial woes in the mid-1980s, with the budget cut to ribbons and 45 minutes of footage dumped when test audiences hated the movie.

As Craven’s words suggest, Reeve had a great deal of creative control over the story this time around. He had even been in the frame to direct, but Cannon decided that one of the best Superman actors was too inexperienced to get behind the camera. It’s probably the only correct decision they made.

With shoddy effects and a story that doesn’t work as a fun adventure – weighed down by Reeve’s honorable attempts to make a point about the nuclear arms race – Superman IV was a disaster. But with the innovation of Craven, it could have been one of the hero’s best movies.

Let’s face it; Craven does one thing above all else and that’s reinvention. His two major franchises – Scream and A Nightmare on Elm Street – are perfect examples of series willing to morph through new movies in order to match the times. That’s something Superman absolutely needed in 1987. There’s nothing wrong with a campy tone, as Swamp Thing showed, but this Superman could’ve done with a little of Craven’s edge.

The director was always a master of tone, which would have prevented his Superman from pushing too far into darkness. He could have avoided the trap Zack Snyder fell into with Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, both of which robbed Superman of his moral heart in favor of Christ metaphors and colorless cinematography.

Craven sadly passed away in 2015 at the age of 76, so we’ll never see what his take on Superman would have been. He was intrigued by Batman too, describing the Caped Crusader as his favorite comic book in that Fangoria interview and declaring his intent to make Batman as a “period piece”. We’d have been first in line for that.

As for modern audiences watching the DC movies in order, we’ve got Superman Legacy on the way as the opening salvo of James Gunn’s plan for the Gods and Monsters era, once this year’s Aquaman 2 release date is behind us.

