The Brave and the Bold release date speculation, plot, and more

What is the Brave and the Bold release date? A new era has begun for DC in TV and on the big screen. James Gunn, the mastermind behind the Guardians of the galaxy films for Marvel, is spearheading a fresh take on a DC cinematic universe.

The DCU as it’s now known, is opening with Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, a set of action movies and TV series all tied together. We have Superman: Legacy, a new movie re-introducing the Man of Steel, a Swamp Thing horror movie, and, yes, more Batman movies.

Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s version is still in full motion, and Gunn has enlightened us to another part of the Bat-family. Who are they, and what’ll it be about? We go through everything we have on The Brave an the Bold release date below.

When is The Brave and the Bold release date?

We don’t know The Brave and the Bold release date. At time of writing, only a couple of James Gunn’s DCU projects have release windows, and The Brave and the Bold isn’t one of them.

Really, it could come out any time over the next decade. If we had to hazard a guess, it will probably be sometime after The Batman 2, to provide some gaps between caped crusading. That’s just a guess, though. Watch this space.

Is there a The Brave and the Bold trailer?

There isn’t a The Brave and the Bold trailer, but we do have a small teaser related to the film. James Gunn’s DCU presentation was released in full online, so you can hear his full explation for the action movie.

Right now that’s all we have. Considering nobody’s attached on the filmmaking side, it might be a while before we hear anything more. Still, it’s an auspicious start.

The Brave and the Bold plot speculation

We don’t know the exact The Brave and the Bold plot, but Gunn has provided key details. It’ll be a Batman and Robin story, featuring Damian Wayne, Gunn’s favourite sidekick to Gotham’s protector.

“[Robin] is a little assassin who Batman tries to get in line and so this is the story of the two of them, and the beginning of the Bat Family in the DCU,” Gunn described.

The movie is drawing from Grant Morrison’s time on Batman. That’s already a good start, and could mean we get a fascinating twist on big screen Batman, since one of Morrison’s most recent runs involves Bruce Wayne dying, and Dick Grayson taking on the mantle. Could the same happen here? What Batman villains will they use? Our curiosity grows!

That’s all we know on The Brave and the Bold. Our Superman movies guide has more on the last son of Krypton, and our lists on the Batman actors and Joker actors can remind you of all the great performers in films past.