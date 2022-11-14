Where is Yellowstone filmed? A lot of people working on a TV series claim the location they shoot in is a character in the show. Normally this is a bit of a stretch, but when it comes to Yellowstone, it’s undoubtedly true. The trials and tribulations of John Dutton and his clan just wouldn’t be the same without the wide plains and towering mountains of Montana.

But is the drama series actually filmed in Montana? Well, to celebrate Yellowstone season 5 finally hitting our screens, we’ve done some digging to find out exactly where Yellowstone is filmed.

Where is Yellowstone filmed?

The first three seasons of Yellowstone were predominantly filmed in and around Utah. Following the third season, shooting moved to Montana (where the show is actually set) to take advantage of the state’s tax incentive scheme. The show has also made use of filming locations in Texas.

Is Dutton Ranch real?

Yes, Dutton Ranch is a real ranch. In real life, Dutton Ranch is, in fact, Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, Montana. Chief Joseph Ranch is a working cattle ranch and guest home (yes, you can stay at John Dutton’s home, but good luck, it’s booked solid!).

