Will there be a Virgin River season 6? Here’s everything we know about the future of everyone’s favorite Netflix drama series.

While we’re still waiting for news about the Virgin River season 5 release date (it must be coming soon, right?) fans of the Netflix series are already looking even further ahead. And that’s no surprise: Virgin River is one of the best TV series in the ‘cozy romantic drama’ genre. Thankfully, we know for certain that Virgin River season 5 is on its way. Here’s what we also know about Virgin River season 6.

Will there be a Virgin River season 6?

Virgin River has officially been renewed for season 6. This news was confirmed on May 17, 2023.

Of course, given that we don’t yet know the release date for season 5, we also don’t know what the Virgin River season 6 release date is either. If the upcoming season drops later this year as expected, then we would be expecting Virgin River season 6 to debut on Netflix in the second half of 2023.

Exciting times to be a River fan, right? We’ll be back with plenty more speculation and updates as we learn more about Virgin River season 6.

For more on the best Netflix series, take a look at our guide to the the Virgin River filming locations before learning more about the Virgin River cast. Then, you can find out what we know about the Ginny and Georgia season 3 release date.