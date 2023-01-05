Ginny and Georgia season 3 release date speculation, cast, and more

When is the Ginny and Georgia season 3 release date? As with any great Netflix series, when one season finishes, we are already desperate for more. Ginny and Georgia season 2 is now on the streaming service, but we’re here to look ahead to the future.

The drama series is incredibly popular with Netflix subscribers, and the story of the precarious mother-daughter relationship of the titular characters has proven to be a successful blend of soap opera fun and murder mystery vibes. But, while audiences are now enjoying the second instalment of the TV series, we’re here to talk about the Ginny and Georgia season 3 release date.

Ginny and Georgia season 3 release date speculation

There is currently no confirmed release date for Ginny and Georgia season 3 and the show hasn’t actually had a third season greenlit by Netflix yet.

Ginny and Georgia season 2 only hit Netflix on January 5, 2023 so we don’t expect to hear any news of a season 3 being given the go-ahead for some time. Netflix generally likes to let its shows permeate the masses for a while before making decisions on their future. Should season 2 perform similarly to season 1 however, we imagine a third season will be a no-brainer.

Ginny and Georgia season 3 plot speculation

It’s hard to know exactly what the Ginny and Georgia season 3 plot will entail but we’re pretty sure there’ll be plenty of drama wherever Georgia goes, and probably a spot of murder, too.

In season 2, we saw Ginny learn more about her mother and the dark truths about what she is capable of came to the surface. That relationship is going to be under a degree of strain now more than ever, so the pair will need to work through their problems together.

It’s never as easy as just apologising and moving on for these two, though, and trouble always seems to find a way of following Ginny and Georgia wherever they go. We don’t know what trouble will look like in season 3 exactly, but it’s sure to come in the thriller series at some point.

Ginny and Georgia season 3 cast speculation

The only thing we can be sure of is that, if there is a Ginny and Georgia season 3, Antonio Gentry and Brianne Howey would have to be back as their respective characters as the show is named after them.

Beyond that, we would expect to see Felix Mallard reprise his role as Marcus Baker, as his relationship with Ginny develops. It’s also likely that Katie Douglas would return as Abby for more in season 3.

We also reckon Nathan Mitchell will have a role to play in season 3. As Zion Mitchell, Ginny’s dad is a big part of her life despite not being with her mother, and so that support network should remain for Ginny.

That's all we know about Ginny and Georgia season 3 release date for now, but as more clues pop up we will update this guide.