Bridgerton season 3 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

When is the Bridgerton season 3 release date? Fans are eagerly awaiting their invite back to ‘the Ton’ for season 3 of the popular Netflix series, and luckily, whilst we wait, here’s our guide to everything you need to know about the new season.

Bridgerton is based on the popular book series of the same name by Julia Quinn. Season 1 followed the relationship between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé-Jean Page), while season 2 told the love story of Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley). Following suit, another Brigerton sibling will seemingly be looking for their perfect match in season 3.

According to Netflix, season 2 quickly became the most-watched English-language TV series on the streaming service when it premiered on March 25. And with Lady Whistledown’s anonymous status on the cusp of discovery, many-a-Bridgerton offspring left to marry, and several romantic rendezvous waiting to be witnessed, it’s no surprise to hear that Bridgerton season 3 is on the way. So here’s everything we know about the Bridgerton season 3 release date, cast, plot, and more.

Bridgerton season 3 release date speculation

We don’t know exactly when Bridgerton season 3 is coming, but it was announced well in advance. In a letter from the Ton’s famed social gossip, Lady Whistledown, Bridgerton’s season 3 and season 4 renewal was confirmed all the way back in April 2021.

Reading, “Esteemed members of the Ton, It seems we have a rather special announcement. Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four. This author shall have to purchase more ink… Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown.”

In terms of an official release date, there’s no such announcement (or social pamphlet doing the rounds) just yet. Bridgerton season 1 premiered in December 2020, followed by season 2 in March 2022.

But, with such an early two-season renewal, work on the new season is reportedly already underway, according to Shonda Rhimes, who confirmed to PopBuzz during the Bridgerton season 2 red carpet. As such, 2023 seems a fairer year to mark on the calendar for Bridgerton season 3’s release window.

Bridgerton season 3 trailer speculation

With production yet to commence, there’s no trailer for Bridgerton season 3 just yet. We’ll be sure to keep you updated, so check back periodically.

What we do know is that season 2’s trailer launched weeks before the show and a teaser a month before that. The same happened for season 1. So, until we hear word that production has begun, it’s unlikely we’ll see a trailer anytime soon.

Bridgerton season 3 plot speculation

Inspired by the popular novels by Julia Quinn, so far, each season has followed the order of release. So, book three then, “An Offer from a Gentleman” subtitled ‘Benedict’s Story’ would presumably follow Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) on his season’s pursuit of love.

Wrong. In a shock twist to the schedule, Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, aka Lady Whistledown, shared a big secret during Netflix’s FYSEE Space’s opening night in May, followed by an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan)

She writes, “Like Lady Whistledown, I’ve been keeping quite a big secret for quite a long time… but I can finally tell you that Bridgerton Season Three is Colin and Penelope’s Story.”

Fans will be suitably excited for the jump forward to book 4, “Romancing Mister Bridgerton,” as both season 1 and season 2 have alluded to the simmering romance between Penelope and Colin #Polin.

We also know that whilst Daphne and Simon’s romance was left quite firmly in season 1, there’s more to come from Kate and Anthony, as revealed by Simone Ashley in an exclusive interview with Deadline.

The Sharma sisters were a huge part of season 2 as viewers watched them arrive at the Ton, and in season 3, Simone says, “We’re going to be back! Kate and Anthony are just getting started,” she revealed.

“In Season 2, there was a lot of push and pull between Kate and Anthony, there were complications with the family, and then they find each other towards the end. I think everything is just starting. I’d like to see Kate just let go a bit more and play more in Season 3 and kind of swim in that circle of love together. I think they both deserve it.”

The season 2 finale also left viewers wondering what would happen next to Lady Whistledown as Penelope’s closest confidant, Eloise Bridgerton, uncovers the truth and a big falling out ensues. Basically, the continued secrecy of Lady Whistledown’s identity hangs in the balance for season 3.

Bridgerton season 3 cast speculation

It’s safe to say that most of the Bridgerton cast will very much be returning for season 3 with no shock exits or mysterious disappearances. Whilst we didn’t see much of Daphne (Phoebe Dyvenor) or any of Simon (Regé-Jean Page) in season 2, there were hints at their future which doesn’t rule them out.

We can expect most of the core cast to return from season 2’s love match, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley), to season 3’s love story, Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton), as well as the rest of the Bridgerton family, Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), and Julia Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown.

BRIDGERTON NEWS: Hannah Dodd (Anatomy of a Scandal) will star as Francesca Bridgerton in Season 3. She takes over the role from Ruby Stokes who is moving on to star in Netflix's Lockwood & Co. 💛 Can't wait to welcome Hannah to the family. pic.twitter.com/XEinB4uCFQ — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 12, 2022

One big change that has been confirmed for the Bridgerton season 3 cast is the recasting of Francesca Bridgerton. Previously played by Ruby Stokes, Francesca will now be played by Hannah Dodd (Anatomy of a Scandal) as Ruby moves on to take the lead in another Netflix series, Lockwood & Co.

In the meantime, if you need to catch up with season 2 or want to watch it all over again, it’s streaming now on Netflix.