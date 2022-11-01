Virgin River: who is Mel’s baby daddy?

Who is Mel Monroe’s baby daddy in Virgin River? There’s always some kind of drama going down in Virgin River, and after four seasons of the hit Netflix series, we’ve just about caught our breath with all the events that have unfolded so far.

The drama series tells the story of Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse who moves to a remote, supposedly peaceful town in the heart of Northern America to get her life back on track. Life works in mysterious ways, though, and through the course of the TV series, we’ve seen Mel deal with a lot of crazy situations.

While we wait for Virgin River season 5, there’s just one issue we’re here to talk about now, and that is baby daddy drama. That’s right; we’re finally going to offer a definitive answer to the question, who is Mel Monroe’s baby daddy? Warning, spoilers ahead for Virgin River.

Who is Mel baby daddy?

Thankfully, the father of Mel Monroe’s baby is Jack Sheridan, which means the happy couple can live happily ever after. Well, as happy as you can be when you live in a literal soap opera because there’s always something around the corner waiting to upset the cart.

There was some doubt over the paternity of the baby at first. While Jack (Martin Henderson) was always the more likely father, there was a chance that the baby could be Mark Monroe’s, Mel’s deceased husband.

After a paternity test, Mel received the good news in the fourth season of the streaming service hit via an email which confirmed Jack was indeed the daddy. Mel and Jack are now expecting a baby girl, who is likely to be born in season 5.

The couple is also engaged to be married, so expect wedding bells in the next chapter of this chaotic story. If you can’t wait for that, check out our guide to the Virgin River cast or the Virgin River filming locations.