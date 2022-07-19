Virgin River season 5 release date speculation, plot details, and more

What is the Virgin River season 5 release date going to be? For all you fans of the hit Netflix Series, you’ll know that the Virgin River season 4 release date has finally arrived, which means we can now get excited all over again, as we look ahead to season 5. The TV series has given us on-again-off-again romance, baby daddy drama, and even murder mysteries, so what’s in store for the next chapter?

The drama series stars Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, a midwife and nurse practitioner who relocates to the remote Northern California town of Virgin River, in an attempt to get her life back on track. Life doesn’t work that way though, especially not in TV shows, and Mel has so far found herself at the heart of the chaotic community over the course of four tension-filled seasons on the streaming service Netflix.

So, as we turn the page on season 4, when can we expect the Virgin River season 5 release date to be? Which actors will be part of the Virgin River cast next time around? And, what the hell is going to happen next?

Virgin River season 5 release date speculation

Netflix has already confirmed there will definitely be a Virgin River season 5, but there is currently no exact release date scheduled for the show. Based on what we know though, we estimate season 5 will drop in the summer of 2023.

Looking back, season 3 and season 4 both released in July of their respective years, so it’s pretty safe to assume that a July release date will be lined up for season 5, too.

There had been delays in filming season 5, which was initially supposed to hit production back-to-back with season 4, but this didn’t come to fruition. That shoot was pushed to July 2022, which means the production is underway right now.

Virgin River season 5 plot speculation

With season 4 only just dropping, it’s hard to tell what exactly will happen in the Virgin River season 5 plot, and Netflix hasn’t confirmed any details just yet. The crux of the matter though, will undoubtedly revolve around Mel and her life as a mother.

Speaking of parenthood, the fallout of the whole ‘who’s the daddy?’ situation is likely to spill over into season 5, as Jack (Martin Henderson) deals with the confusion surrounding his attachment to Mel’s child.

Love is in the air: The best romance movies of all time

According to showrunner Sue Tenney, Jack and Mel will eventually get married and have their own happy ending. Could that happen in season 5?

Aside from this, there’s sure to be plenty more drama for the other inhabitants of Virgin River in season 5, with the likes of Brady, Preacher, and Hope, the mayor of the town, all set for new storylines.

Virgin River season 5 cast speculation

As it stands, the only person we can be certain is returning in Virgin River season 5 is Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays Mel Monroe. Not only is she the star of the show, but she has confirmed she is filming season 5.

With their relationship still set to find its inevitable happy ending, we’re pretty sure Martin Henderson will be back to reprise his role as Jack for season 5, too.

From page to screen: The best movies based on books

It remains to be seen what other cast members return for Virgin River season 5, but we suspect we will see the likes of Annette O’Toole (Hope), Ben Hollingsworth (Brady), and Colin Lawrence (John ‘Preacher’ Middleton) again in the quaint countryside of Northern California.

That’s all we know about the Virgin River season 5 release date at the moment, but we will keep checking in regularly to update you once we learn anything new. In the meantime, why not check out our guide to the Billions season 7 release date.