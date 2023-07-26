We have great news about Virgin River season 5

Finally, Virgin River fans have something to be excited about. We now know when Virgin River will return, something the audience for one of the best Netflix series has been anticipating for months and months.

The Virgin River season 5 release date has been revealed as September 7. That’s when ten brand new episodes of the drama series will arrive on Netflix. But that’s not all! Another two episodes are being kept as part of a staggered release for a holiday special on November 30. Yes – two doses of Virgin River are coming.

Alongside these dates, we’ve also got a plot description for the thriller series. Jack confronts aspects of his past, while Mel has to make some heavy choices surrounding motherhood. Doc and Hope, meanwhile, have to rediscover life after their ailments. It’s all happening for the Virgin River cast.

We’re still without a trailer, but that’s not entirely unexpected. Netflix just doesn’t have a set structure for promoting anything, so we mightn’t get a proper teaser until close the time.

But at least we know when more Virgin River’s coming. Martin Henderson, who plays Jack, might have recently spoiled that Virgin River season 6 has already begun production. Or rather, it had already started – there’s likely a delay due to the 2023 Writers Strike and Actors Strike and the need for filmmakers to receive better compensation for their work from major studios.

