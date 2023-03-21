The Umbrella Academy cast – who are the stars of the Netflix series?

Who are the stars of the Umbrella Academy cast? Superheroes are all the rage right now, and have been for some years, but there’s far more than the MCU out there.

The Umbrella Academy is far different from the usual superhero movies that you see on the big screen. The Netflix series is probably closer to the Guardians of the Galaxy than the Spider-Man and Captain America stories we’re used to, with humour, surrealism, and a slightly more adult approach to saving the world.

But what actors are involved in the Netflix show? Ahead of the Umbrella Academy season 4 release date, it’s time to get to know the main players in The Umbrella Academy cast.

The Umbrella Academy cast:

Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves

Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves

David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves

Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves

Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves

Aidan Gallagher as Number Five

Justin H Min as Ben Hargreeves

Colm Feore as Reginald Hargreeves

Elliot Page – Viktor Hargreeves

Elliot Page has had a variety of different roles over the years, and we’re willing to bet you’ve seen them in something before. From playing the X-Men character Kitty Pryde in the original X-Men movies, to the titular role in the comedy movie Juno, and even showing up in the Christopher Nolan movie Inception, Page has done it all.

Tom Hopper – Luther Hargreeves

While he may be more of a small screen star, appearing in fantasy series such as Game of Thrones, Merlin, and Black Sails, Hopper has also popped up in some notable big screen ventures, too. The actor played William Hadrell in the Terminator movie Dark Fate, and performed opposite Samuel L Jackson and Ryan Reynolds in The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.

David Castañeda – Diego Hargreeves

To be honest, The Umbrella Academy is the biggest role Castañeda has had so far, but he has also popped up for the odd episode of TV series like Jane the Virgin and Poker Face. He did have a small role in the action movie sequel Sicario 2, though, and has appeared in two David Ayer thriller movies – The Tax Collector, and End of Watch.

Emmy Raver-Lampman – Allison Hargreeves

Raver-Lampman is another Umbrella Academy cast member who would probably describe the show as her biggest credit. Away from the Hargreeves family, the actor has voiced characters in various animated series like Tuca and Bertie, Central Park, and America Dad. She has also played the DC villain Poison Ivy in a DC animated series – Batman Unburied.

Robert Sheehan – Klaus Hargreeves

Robert Sheehan also appears to prefer the small screen, with roles in drama series like The Tudors and Love/Hate, as well as comedy series such as Misfits and The Young Offenders. On the big screen, Sheehan has shown up in disaster movie Geostorm, the musical comedy Killing Bono, and the adventure movie Mortal Engines.

Aidan Gallagher – Number Five

He may play a crucial role in The Umbrella Academy, but Aidan Gallagher’s track record is fairly sparse. Aside from a few short films and TV movies, his main role has been in the family TV show Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn, playing the titular Nicky.

Justin H Min – Ben Hargreeves

Most of you will probably recognise Justin H Min from his role in the A24 movie After Yang. In the Colin Farrell movie, Min played the walking, talking, artificial intelligence being Yang, and did a fine job of it, too.

Colm Feore – Reginald Hargreeves

Now this guy, we are certain you’ll have seen before. Colm Feore has had a long and successful career spanning way back to the ’80s, but he got his first genuine big role in the ‘90s movie Face/Off, alongside Nic Cage and John Travolta. Since then, Feore has been in the war movie Pearl Harbour, big hits like Chicago and The Sum of All Fears, and even bagged a role in a Marvel movie as part of the Thor cast.

That’s it for the key figures in the Umbrella Academy cast. If you want to explore more Netflix content from the streaming service‘s biggest shows, here is our guide to the Emily In Paris cast, or find out all about the Virgin River season 5 release date. Alternatively, dive into our list of all the new movies coming this year.