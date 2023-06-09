Transformers Rise of the Beasts – What is G.I. Joe?

What is G.I. Joe in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts? Autobots, roll out! The newest and biggest Transformers flick is here, and with it come plenty of new Autobots and humans alike.

But the Rise of the Beasts ending may have confused some fans, especially since it opens the door for further Transformers movies. (And we’ve only just wrapped our heads around the Maximals!)

Luckily, we’ve covered everything you need to know about the secret government organization that appears at the Transformers movie’s ending. Here’s G.I. Joe explained. (Spoilers ahead for the Rise of the Beasts ending!)

What is G.I. Joe in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts?

G.I. Joe is a secret Government organization that appears at the end of Rise of the Beasts, and is a fictional elite covert special operations unit that works for the United States Military.

At the end of Rise, Noah comes face-to-face with a man who poses as a job interviewer, but who ends up revealing that he knows all about Noah’s work with the Autobots against the Terrorcons. He invites him to join the organization, and hands him a business card with the G.I. Joe logo printed on it.

If you’re thinking that the name sounds familiar, you’d be right. G.I. Joe was the basis of a series of action movies that started in 2009, starring Channing Tatum. (You can see the trailer for G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra below.)

They weren’t exactly regarded as the best movies of all time, and despite a continuation of the series titled Snake Eyes in 2021, you’d be forgiven for not remembering them.

G.I. Joe is probably most well-known for its toy collection in the ’80s, with miniature action figures by Hasbro, the same toy company that produced the Transformers figures. The concept would later be adapted into comic books and animated series.

The G.I. Joe unit itself is made up of different US Army personnel, each with their own valuable skill sets. Combining the efforts of the Marine Corps, Air Force, Navy, and Coast Guard, the G.I. Joe organization was an embodiment of the all-American way.

It looks like the Transformers series is set to kick off with a slate of new movies. Based on Rise of the Beasts’ conclusion, G.I. Joe may have a big part to play in that.

