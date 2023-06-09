What is the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts ending explained? Transformers: Rise of the Beasts marks the beginning of a long summer full of big-screen spectacles. Bringing back our favorite Autobots, the new installment is the seventh in the long line of Michael Bay-originated movies.

With Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and some new human faces at the helm, Transformers fans will be first in line for one of this summers first new movies.

But with the latest robot movie including several new characters, a quest to return home, and the likes of some animal-robot hybrids, ‘Maximals’, you may need a hand understanding just what went down. Here’s the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts ending explained. (Spoilers ahead!)

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts ending explained

During the climax of the new Transformers movie, Noah, Elena, and the Autobots are in Peru, and have located the other half of the Transwarp Key, leading to a battle between them and the Terrorcons.

(The Key had been split in two and scattered across the globe by the Maximals in order to lessen the chances of the Terrorcons finding it. Didn’t work too well, though, since they did get their hands on it.)

The Autobots and Terrorcons come to blows in a big battle in the Peruvian jungle. They distract the evil bots while Noah and Elena try to sneak their way under the volcano where the Transwarp is beaming up from in order to punch in the secret access code that they’ve managed to work out.

In doing this, they should be able to close the Transwarp Drive and stop the big bad Unicron from destroying the universe.

It looks like things might go their way, especially when Bumblebee (who seemed to have been killed earlier in the movie) is re-energized and flies into the battle to help. Meanwhile, Mirage tries to distract Scourge, but is eventually defeated. In using his last bit of life to protect Noah, Mirage dies on top of him, but manages to transfer an exo-suit to the human.

Noah then goes head-to-head with Scourge, but isn’t much of a match against his robotic nemesis. Luckily, Optimus Prime comes in with the assist and puts up a worthy fight. But Unicron is fast approaching, and although Elena manages to enter the access code, the control panel is destroyed in the fight.

Optimus Prime manages to get the upper hand, and manages to defeat Scourge by pushing him backwards into the volcano. Realizing what he must do, Optimus Prime decides to stay behind and destroy the Transwarp Key, which will likely result in his death.

Before he can perish, Noah swoops in and saves Optimus Prime, along with Optimus Primal, and the three of them get away just in the nick of time. The Transwarp Key and the Terrorcons are destroyed.

Flash forward some time, and Noah is back in New York. Elena is now renowned for having located the previously undiscovered underground tunnels in Peru. Noah goes to a job interview, where he has a meeting with a man who eerily reveals that he knew where Noah had been.

It’s here that it’s revealed that the mysterious man works for a secret government unit and wants to recruit Noah based on his work with the Autobots. He slides Noah a business card, which Noah turns over to reveal the logo for G.I. Joe.

Is there a post credit scene in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts?

There is a mid credit scene in the movie that features Noah working to bring Mirage back to life.

Noah is in an auto shop working on Mirage, assembling him back together using parts that Reek has sourced for him. When Reek makes fun of the beat-up old car, Noah commands Mirage to come back to life.

Mirage then transforms in front of them both, leaving the door open for further adventures with him and Noah.

That's all you need to know about the Rise of the Beasts ending!

