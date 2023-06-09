Transformers Rise of the Beasts – What are Maximals?

What are Maximals in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts? The new robot-led movie sees the Autobots face off against another other-worldly threat. And this time, the entire universe is at stake.

But although the likes of Optimus Prime and Bumblebee have been firmly in the spotlight for a while now, there are suddenly robotic apes and rhinos running around in the newest of the Transformers movies. What gives?

Well, we’ve taken a deep dive into the background of these animal-robot hybrid Transformers, and have got everything you need to know about these latest action movie stars. Here are the Maximals explained.

What are Maximals?

Maximals are Autobots’ descendants and served as the protagonists of the Transformers Beast Wars animated series in the ’90s.

Maximals are tasked with watching Cybertron under the Pax Cybertronia, which is essentially just the ultimate ideal state of Transformer civilization: complete stability and harmony.

The Maximals have a villainous counterpart known as the Predacons, who are driven to seek power by any means. The Maximals and Predacons take on the form of ‘beast modes’, which means they can adopt different forms that allow them to blend in with their surroundings, resulting in their animal-like appearances.

Maximals have appeared in a few different forms, from animated series to comic books, but Rise of the Beasts marks their first real live-action storyline.

In the new movie, the Autobots and Maxmials don’t seem to trust each other at first meeting, but they quickly realize they’re on the same team. (Optimus Primal has particular respect for Optimus Prime, especially considering he was named in his honor.)

When it comes to the Transformers cast and who plays the Maximals, there are a few familiar names. Ron Perlman voices Optimal Primal, a gorilla-form Maximal while Star Trek‘s Michelle Yeoh voices Airazor, who takes the form of an eagle. Tongayi Chirisa and David Sobolov round out the Maximals as Cheetor and Rhinox, respectively.

