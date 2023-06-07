Does Transformers: Rise of the Beasts have a post credit scene? The seventh and newest installment of Michael Bay’s Transformers franchise is here, and Optimus and the gang are back for more robotic action.

The new movie sees the Autobots work together with humans Noah and Elena to retrieve a sacred artifact that will help them return home. With the help of some Maximals and push back from Terrorcons, it isn’t set to be an easy task for these Transformers.

Fans of the robot movie franchise want to know what every cinema-goer expects nowadays: Does Transformers: Rise of the Beasts have a post credit scene? Well, we’re here to give you the lowdown and let you know if you need to hang back after the action movie ends. (No spoilers here!)

Does Transformers: Rise of the Beasts have a post credit scene?

Rise of the Beasts doesn’t have a post credit scene, but it does have a mid credit scene that’s worth sticking around for.

This scene appears quickly into the end credits, and shows what happened to one of the main characters, so it’s probably worth seeing if you have an interest in continuing your journey of the Transformers movies.

After this, however, there’s nothing else to see, so once the mid credit scene has ended, expect nothing but names.

