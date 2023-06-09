Transformers Rise of the Beasts – Who is Scourge?

Who is Scourge in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts? The newest Transformers flick brings back some of our favorite Autobots, as well as a few new characters. Though not all of them are good, and Scourge is the embodiment of that fact.

The frightening, looming Terrorcon goes head-to-head against Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and the Maximals in the first of this summers new movies. Quite frankly, he’s a nightmare.

With so much going on in the Transformers movie, it might be hard to keep track of who’s who. Luckily for you, we’ve got everything you need to know. Here’s Scourge explained.

Who is Scourge in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts?

In short, Scourge is the leader of the Terrorcons and is sent on a mission by his overlord, Unicron, to retrieve the Transwarp Key.

As one of the most fearsome hunters in the universe, Scourge means business, and won’t let any Autobots stand in his way. He’s made up of mismatched, rusty parts, and boasts a giant electric claw and blade, perfect for eliminating anyone trying to stop him.

Made up of a 1994 Peterbilt 359, Scourge also has a collection of insignia that he has removed from defeated Autobots that he melds to his armor. We see this feature in the opening prologue, where he serves a devastating blow to one of the Maximals.

While he has the rest of the Terrorcons under his command, Scourge also has control of a collection of Freezers, six-legged insectoids (think metal scorpions) that he can send forth to locate and catch his prey.

Scourges purpose is to find the Transwarp Key on Earth so that he can return it to Unicron, allowing him to do what he does best — consume worlds.

If you’re wondering who voices Scourge in the Transformers cast, it’s none other than Game of Thrones‘ Peter Dinklage.

If you want to find out if Scourge is defeated, you can check out our Rise of the Beasts ending explained. You can also see what we thought with our Rise of the Beasts review, and get up to date with the Transformers One and Transformers 8 release date.

