The Crown cast and characters – who is in the Netflix series?

Who is in The Crown cast? The secret world of the royal family has been brought to the masses in recent years with The Crown. Netflix shelled out millions of dollars to fund this lavish, opulent take on the life of the late Queen Elizabeth II, created and penned by seasoned screenwriter Peter Morgan.

One of the best Netflix series around, it lifts the lid on life inside the Buckingham Palace bubble, tracing the path of decades of British history from the Queen’s ascent to the throne in 1952 until the expected conclusion around her Golden Jubilee in 2002. Various different stars have played the principal characters, and they’ve often been showered with awards for their work.

The Crown season 6 release date is now on the horizon and is set to provide one of the best drama series of recent years with a big finale on Netflix. So we’ve delved into the hefty ensemble of The Crown to provide all of the information you need to know about The Crown characters and the best actors of all time behind these regal roles.

The Crown cast list:

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II occupied the throne from 1952 until her passing – and the subsequent national outpouring of grief – in 2022. Claire Foy played the role in the first two seasons of The Crown, before Oscar-winning actor Olivia Colman took over for seasons three and four.

Imelda Staunton is the final actor chosen to play the late Queen. She took over the role in The Crown season 5 and will return for the final season. Staunton is a decorated stage and screen star, recognisable to modern audiences for her role as Dolores Umbridge – one of the best Harry Potter villains.

Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip

The Queen’s husband, Prince Philip played a pivotal role in her life throughout their 70-year marriage. Doctor Who actor Matt Smith played the Duke of Edinburgh in the first two seasons of The Crown, before he was replaced by Tobias Menzies, and subsequently Jonathan Pryce.

Pryce is a two-time Tony Award winner and an Oscar nominee, spending decades as a fixture of movies and TV series. He played the lead role in sci-fi movie Brazil and appeared as a villain in James Bond movie Tomorrow Never Dies, as well as portraying one of the best Game of Thrones characters: the High Sparrow.

Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret

Younger sister Princess Margaret was the Queen’s only sibling and was a controversial member of the royal family during her lifetime, with her private life an obsession in the tabloid press. Vanessa Kirby was the first actor to play her in The Crown, followed by Helena Bonham Carter.

Lesley Manville took over the role of Princess Margaret for seasons five and six. The veteran actor is an Oscar nominee for her work in Paul Thomas Anderson movie Phantom Thread. She’s also known for her collaborations with director Mike Leigh, including on the likes of Secrets & Lies and Vera Drake.

Dominic West as Prince Charles

The man we now know as King Charles was the Prince of Wales and heir to the British throne throughout the events of The Crown, with the most recent seasons focusing more on his marriage to Princess Diana. Josh O’Connor portrayed the character in the third and fourth seasons, with Dominic West taking over from season five.

West is arguably best known for appearing in one of the best TV series ever made, playing Jimmy McNulty in The Wire. He also has plenty of period drama experience, having appeared in movies like Colette, Downton Abbey: A New Era, and Testament of Youth.

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana

Princess Diana joined The Crown cast in season four, with Emma Corrin playing the nobleman’s daughter who went on to marry Prince Charles. The character’s role became even bigger in season five, with Elizabeth Debicki taking over. She will continue in the role for season six, which will depict the events around Diana’s tragic death in 1997.

Debicki is an actor on red-hot form in recent years, starring in the kinetic crime thriller Widows and Christopher Nolan movie Tenet. In 2023, she will reprise her Marvel role as Sovereign leader Ayesha in MCU movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles

Camilla Parker Bowles was a childhood friend of Charles and later became his second wife, after news of their affair during his marriage to Diana became public in the tabloids. Promising Young Woman screenwriter Emerald Fennell played her in season three and season four of The Crown, before being replaced by Olivia Williams.

Since making her screen debut in the ’90s, Williams has become a familiar face in British TV and movies. She played a major role in sci-fi series Dollhouse and, more recently, starred in The Nevers. On the big screen, she had a pivotal role as “The Woman” in The Father – one of the best drama movies of recent years.

Marcia Warren as The Queen Mother

Elizabeth Angela Marguerite Bowes-Lyon, usually referred to as the Queen Mother, was the wife of King George VI and – as her title suggested – the queen’s mother. She passed away in 2002 at the age of 101. Victoria Hamilton and Marion Bailey previously played the character in The Crown, but it’s now Marcia Warren in the role.

Warren is best known for her glittering stage career, which has led her to two Olivier Awards. She has been a dependable guest actor on TV series over the years, including appearances in episodes of Sherlock and Inside No. 9.

Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair

The prime ministers of Britain are a key part of The Crown, and the most recent to show up in the series is Tony Blair. The Crown season 5 ending featured Blair’s famous landslide election win in 1997, which brought an end to almost two decades of Conservative rule. He is set to play a pivotal role in The Crown season 6.

Bertie Carvel has taken on the role of Blair. He is most famous for his British TV work, including as the cheating husband in Doctor Foster, but has also received acclaim on the stage. He won an Olivier Award for originating the role of Miss Trunchbull in Matilda the Musical.

Jonny Lee Miller as John Major

Prior to Blair’s ascent, the occupant of Downing Street was Conservative leader John Major. He was one of the key characters of the fifth season of The Crown, played by Trainspotting star Jonny Lee Miller. Major, though, was not happy with the series and added himself to the list of people criticising its historical accuracy.

Miller is still best known for portraying Sick Boy in Trainspotting – one of the best ’90s movies and a defining moment in British cinema. He then played the literary sleuth Sherlock Holmes in seven seasons of the mystery series Elementary for CBS.

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher

The most famous prime minister in UK history loomed large over The Crown season four, as played by Gillian Anderson. It was an acclaimed performance that earned Anderson an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and a SAG Award – just to name a few of the many accolades showered upon her.

Anderson, of course, is best known as the star of one of the best sci-fi series ever made, playing Dana Scully in The X-Files. More recently, she has been a part of Netflix’s best comedy series as sex therapist Jean Milburn in Sex Education. We certainly can’t wait for the Sex Education season 4 release date.

Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed

The son of Harrods owner Mohamed Al-Fayed, Dodi Fayed had a relationship with Princess Diana after her divorce from Charles. He also lost his life in the tragic car accident in which Diana was killed. He appeared in The Crown season 5 and will return in season six, with Khalid Abdalla playing him.

Abdalla rose to worldwide fame with his role as a hijacker in the harrowing United 93, and subsequently played Osiris in the Marvel series Moon Knight. He has also been outspoken politically about events in Egypt, taking part in the 2011 protests against Hosni Mubarak.

So those are the key members of The Crown cast, and you’re all set to plunge straight into the palace intrigue when the series returns to Netflix for its sixth and final season.

