Is The Nun 2 streaming? How to watch the new Conjuring movie

Is The Nun 2 streaming? Summer is done, and the spooky season is starting to pop up its head. ‘Tis the time of pumpkin spice lattes and late-night movie marathons. So what better way to celebrate than with a new Conjuring movie? But where can you watch The Nun 2?

The Conjuring franchise has given us some of the best horror movies of all time. From ghosts to demons, you know that when it comes to the Warren’s universe, you’re in for an entertaining treat. However, if you’ve watched all The Conjuring movies in order, you’d know that before the paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren started exposing ghosts left, right, and center, an evil demon was disguising itself as a Nun and wreaking havoc.

The Nun has been teased in tons of Conjuring movies, and in 2018, we finally got a look at the villain in its own titled film, The Nun. However, The Nun 2 release date is almost here and is set to expose more backstory details about this mysterious force. You won’t want to miss it! So, below, we’ve gone over where and how to watch The Nun 2, and what are the best streaming services you need to keep for your latest horror fix.

Where can I watch The Nun 2?

Get ready horror fans, because The Nun 2 will be out in cinemas on Friday, September 8, 2023.

We expect the film to stay in theaters for the standard 45-day window, which means you have just over a month to see the new movie on the big screen. And trust us, with jumpscares and plenty of possessed fun, you’ll want to start booking your tickets at your local Cineplex now.

Is The Nun 2 streaming?

The Nun 2 isn’t streaming yet, but after its theatrical run it’s expected to hit the streaming service Max (formerly HBO Max) in November.

This November date is a guess based on how long past Warner Bros projects took to end up on the streamer. Earlier this year, Evil Dead Rise came to the platform 63 days after its release, so that means we’ll be waiting for The Nun 2 for a couple of months after its cinema run. However, Halloween is almost here, and we’re sure Warner Bros won’t leave all of us hanging when it comes to movie marathon nights at home.

With the spooky season in mind, we may get The Nun 2 earlier than expected, or at least see it released digitally to purchase and rent via VOD services like Amazon Prime. Stay tuned for updates!

Is The Nun 2 on Netflix?

Sorry, folks, but it looks like The Nun 2 won’t be available on Netflix. This may be surprising since Netflix has had The Conjuring movies on its platforms before.

However, in 2023, UK Netflix fans saw the films taken off the platform, and the franchise largely shifted over to Max. The streaming wars are still ongoing, and Netflix is a direct competitor for Warner Bros own streaming platform, so it makes sense that it’s avoiding Netflix when it comes to The Nun 2 distribution.

But you never know. The Nun 2 could follow the pattern of the early Conjuring movies and return the IP to Netflix. Stranger things have happened. We’ll keep you posted as soon as we know more. In the meantime, you can still watch all the Insidious movies in order on Netflix.

Is The Nun 2 on Max?

Although Warner Bros hasn’t announced a streaming release date for The Nun 2, we are pretty confident that the film will be on Max (formerly HBO Max) in early November.

Max has the majority of The Conjuring movies on its platform anyway since Warner Bros owns the distribution rights. So it makes sense that The Nun 2 will join the rest of the franchise on the streamer, too. However, since The Nun 2 needs to finish its theatrical run, we don’t expect that the studio will break up its box-office profits by offering the film on streaming.

So that means no The Nun 2 online until earliest late October. But November is the safest bet. Keep your eyes on this guide as we update you on any more details.

Is The Nun 2 on Amazon Prime?

No, The Nun 2 isn’t on Amazon Prime yet, but it likely will be available to purchase digitally in October.

Amazon is a VOD haven, and we are pretty positive that the option to rent and buy The Nun 2 will be available just in time for Halloween. Amazon offers Max’s service on its platform as well, so there is no reason for Warner Bros to keep Amazon Prime away from the upcoming releases.

We’ll let you know as soon as a firm VOD release date gets announced. In the meantime, you can explore Prime by clicking our link here.

Is The Nun 2 on Blu-Ray?

Sorry folks, The Nun 2 isn’t available on Blu-ray yet since it first needs to complete its cinema run. However, we can all look forward to a future physical release.

The Conjuring franchise loves its Blu-ray releases, and The Nun 2 will be no different. The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It was the latest entry and had a big physical media release – complete with special features and commentary. So, home media collectors rejoice, because The Nun 2 will be joining your collection soon!

If you are keen on more horror franchise fun, here is our guide on everyone in The Nun 2 cast, and everything you need to know about The Conjuring 4 release date. We also have lists for the best movies, the best horror series, and the best ghost movies of all time.

Finally, we also have an article breaking down all the new movies heading our way this year and next.