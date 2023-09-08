The Nun 3 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more news

What is The Nun 3 release date? When it comes to modern horror icons, few figures can beat The Conjuring’s creepy nun demon Valak. The yellow-eyed fiend has been a downright menace in the franchise, appearing in sequels, spin-offs, and its own prequel movies. But the thing about Valak is that every time its on-screen, we love it, and we are already dying to see what its next big torture plan is.

The Conjuring universe is forever expanding and has given us some of the best ghost movies of all time. Following the adventures of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, the IP has had many villains, but in 2018, Valak got special treatment with a prequel movie, The Nun. However, there are some time jumps in the current Conjuring timeline, meaning there is plenty of room for more new movies, too. With The Nun 2 releasing in 2023, we were taken to 1956 – meaning that the Warrens are still due their first meeting with Valak.

While The Nun 3 hasn’t been confirmed yet, it’s only a matter of time. The Nun was one of the highest-grossing movies in the Conjuring franchise, and The Nun 2 director, Michael Chaves, has hinted at more sequels, too. With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about The Nun 3 release date, plot, cast, and more.

The Nun 3 release date speculation

The Nun 3 doesn’t have a release date just yet, but director Chaves has hinted at the possibility of a sequel. With that in mind, we may see Valak sometime in 2025.

Although a new sequel hasn’t been confirmed, Chaves did tell SFX Magazine during an interview how the religious demon has more stories to tell. “There’s a line in the movie: ‘Demons are infinite.'” He said. “I like the idea that she’s always been here in different forms. I think that there’s still more stories of Valak, the demon nun, to be told.”

And if you have seen The Nun 2 already, you know that according to The Conjuring Timeline, the flick ends in 1956. However, we all know that the Warrens encountered a possessed Maurice in the late ’60s. So, there is definitely room for a sequel. And we are sure Warner Bros will greenlight The Nun 3 if The Nun 2 does well at the box office.

The Nun 3 cast speculation

If The Nun 3 does happen, Bonnie Aarons will definitely be back as the habit-wearing demon Valak, and Jonas Bloquet will return as the possessed vessel Maurice.

However, it is unclear if Taissa Farmiga will return as sister Irene. At the end of The Nun 2, a post-credit scene showed us the Warrens getting a phone call – presumably about Maurice.

This means that there will likely be a time jump for The Nun 3, and the film will break away from Sister Irene to focus on Maurice meeting the Warrens. So that means Vera Farmiga may be back as Lorraine Warren and Patrick Wilson as Ed Warren.

Here is the expected Nun 3 cast list:

Bonnie Aarons as the demon Valak

Jonas Bloquet as Maurice

Vera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren

Patrick Wilson as Ed Warren

Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene

The above list is sure to grow once we get more information on the film’s setting, and new characters. So, bookmark this page to keep up with all the new casting news.

What will The Nun 3 be about?

The Nun 3 will likely follow the story of Maurice meeting the Warren’s in the late ’60s, and explain how Valak possessed the poor man once again – despite bursting into flames during its last encounter with Sister Irene.

Warning: minor spoilers for The Nun 2 ahead!

The Nun 2 saw Valak absorb the holy relic of Saint Lucy’s eyes. The holly relic made the villain grow in power and turned it into an unstoppable force as it summoned goat demons and blasted energy and fire all around it. But despite the upgrade, the demon was still exorcized by Sister Irene, and Maurice was supposedly free from its possession.

However, if you’ve watched all The Conjuring movies in order, you know that Maurice gets possessed by Valak again when the Warren’s meet him in the 1960s. So, The Nun 3 needs to explain how Maurice is still in Valak’s clutches and what happened to cause the Warrens to take notice of the vessel. Well, luckily, we already have some theories below.

The Nun 3 plot theories

We believe that there is a secret pagan organization that got its hands on Maurice – which we’ll learn more about in The Nun 3.

This may seem strange, but hear us out. During The Nun 2, we learn that Maurice has a strange sword mark on his neck, which is never explained. We also learn that Saint Lucy was killed by pagans and that there seems to be a group that just hates clairvoyants altogether.

We also have to remember that Valak is normally summoned onto Earth – it doesn’t just pop up whenever it feels like it. In the 2018 film The Nun, we learned a Duke obsessed with the Occult during the Dark Ages first summoned the demon until it was sealed away by some Christian knights with the blood of Jesus Christ.

Valak was then later released due to the bombings of World War 2, which broke its seal and kicked off the events of The Nun. So, with The Nun 2 banishing Valak back to hell, someone needs to summon him again.

Our theory is that Maurice has some sort of history with a secret organization that worships Valak, and the mark on his neck is their way to help Valak return to a human vessel once he is summoned again. The secret organization could be a new revelation and even face the Warren’s in the future. Which, to us at least, sounds like an amazing franchise addition.

Is there a Nun 3 trailer?

There is no trailer for The Nun 3, which makes sense since production hasn’t started yet.

We’ll likely only get a teaser a few months before the release date. So, stay tuned as we learn more details. However, in the meantime, The Nun 2 is out in cinemas now, so you have plenty of time to enjoy Valak.

You can read our The Nun 2 review for more information, and check out The Nun 2 trailer below.

Where can I watch The Nun?

Like most of The Conjuring movies, you can watch The Nun on Max (formerly HBO Max).

The Nun 2 was released in cinemas on Friday, September 8, 2023. And we assume The Nun 3 will also get a theatrical run before heading over to streaming. The Nun and the rest of The Conjuring movies are also available to rent and purchase digitally via Amazon Prime and Apple TV. To sign up for a Prime membership, click our link here.

