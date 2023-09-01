The Nun 2 cast, characters, and actors

Who’s in The Nun 2 cast? The 2023 sequel brings the evil demon Valek (ie. the nun) back to The Conjuring universe for more blasphemy, frightful adventures, and nervy action.

The first The Nun may have not been our favorite of The Conjuring movies so far, but it still managed to earn some jumps from us thanks to one of the best movie villains ever.

So, are any of the characters from the first film returning for new movies? Here’s the list of The Nun 2 cast, as well as some information on the characters in what Warner Bros. is hoping will be one of the franchise’s best movies.

The main The Nun 2 cast list:

Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene

Taissa Farmiga leads the cast of this sequel and is a returning character from the original. Sister Irene was a nun in training in the first movie, and when she’s called to St. Carta monastery to investigate, things go south. Irene has a soft and kind quality to her but holds up remarkably well under pressure, demonstrating that there’s no one type of hero.

Farmiga is the younger sister of Vera Farmiga, who plays Lorraine throughout the franchise. Most known for her work in American Horror Story, particularly the magic-themed season 3, Farmiga isn’t a stranger to horror; she also appeared in one of the best horror movies (or at least one of the most underrated) of the 2010s: The Final Girls.

Jonas Bloquet as Frenchie

Jonas Bloquet stars as Frenchie. You’ll recognize this Belgian actor from The Nun. He’s back alongside Farmiga. Maurice “Frenchie” Theriault is a French-Canadian farmer who aided the characters in the first film. It seems he’s not done bravely lending a helping hand.

A TV and film actor, Bloquet is perhaps best known for his work in the now-cancelled Netflix series 1899. You also may have seen him in one of the more controversial erotic thrillers of the 2010s, Paul Verhoeven’s Elle.

Storm Reid

Not much is known about Storm Reid’s character, other than the fact she was not a part of the first film. She seems to be one of the characters situated at St. Mary’s.

We do, however, have a lot to say about the talents of this young actor. She recently blew us away as Riley in The Last of Us, and she had her breakout role in Euphoria. Movie-wise, Reid starred in Missing, the follow-up to the innovative thriller Searching, in 2022.

Anna Popplewell as Marcella

Anna Popplewell joins in a supporting role as Marcella, a school teacher at St. Mary’s. Not much else is known about her character, but we imagine she’ll be one of the people being bothered in some way by Valak. She is also the mother of ten-year-old Sophie, who we’ll talk a bit more about later.

Popplewell is most known for her work in The Chronicles of Narnia movies as Susan. Some of the best fantasy movies of their decade, she’s a familiar face from many childhoods. Outside of Narnia, Popplewell starred in the CW’s period piece Reign.

Bonnie Aarons as Valak / the Nun

The unrecognizable Bonnie Aarons in the role of Valak has been providing nightmare fuel since the first The Conjuring. The dark entity wears the visage of a nun in a cynical attempt to offend. Unsurprisingly, she is back in The Nun 2 spreading evil in France.

Aarons is a perfect example of how actors can bring something to the table even behind extensive makeup or VFX. Seemingly fantastic at being creepy, Aarons was also in Mulholland Drive, appearing as the infamous jump scare figure from the start of the movie. Outside of The Conjuring, she’s also been in horror movies such as Sam Raimi‘s Drag Me to Hell.

Katelyn Rose Downey as Sophie

Katelyn Rose Downey plays Sophie, Marcella’s daughter. This is the pair’s first appearance in the universe.

Downey is at the beginning of her career, being so young, but she recently was in The Princess action movie with Joey King and the 2023 TV series Clean Sweep.

Anouk Darwin Homewood

Anouk Darwin Homewood plays another young character, likely living at the Monastery. We don’t have a lot of information on her just yet, but we did see her getting spooked in the trailer.

13-year-old Bi-lingual English/French actor Homewood was also in Le Deluge in 2023.

Maxime Elias-Menet as Jacques

There are a lot of young characters in The Nun 2, and Maxime Elias-Menet brings another to the table: Atar Boy Jacques.

Outside of this new movie, Elias-Menet is known for the films Arthur, malédiction, A Good Doctor, and 10 Days with Dad.

Léontine d’Oncieu as Simone

Léontine d’Oncieu’s Simone is another character kept largely under wraps. We’ll find out more about her as time goes on.

d’Oncieu is also known for her roles in the movies Balthazar in 2018 and Une Histoire D’amour in 2023.

