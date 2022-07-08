The Boys season 4 release date speculation, plot, cast, more

What is The Boys season 4 release date? Based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis, showrunner Eric Kripke — who also created popular sci-fi series Supernatural — quotes Ennis as describing the Amazon Prime TV series as “what would happen if you combined the worst of politics with the worst of celebrity.”

Indeed, through the last three seasons of The Boys, we have seen themes such as Neo-Nazism, #MeToo, Black Lives Matter and the alt-right all explored through the lens of The Seven: a corrupt group of self-involved ‘Supes’ headed by the increasingly-unhinged Homelander (Anthony Starr) and souless PR Machine that is Vought International.

However, as Homelander’s grip on The Seven loosens, so does his grip on his sanity. It’s left to The Boys, a group of anti-Supe vigilantes led by Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), to put a stop to his reign of terror — with a lot of blood, guts, and genitals in the process. Season 3 left us with a lot of unanswered questions, so here’s what we know about a potential The Boys season 4 release date.

The Boys season 4 release date speculation

A week after the premiere of season 3, The Boys was officially renewned for a season 4 in June 2022 by Amazon. Butcher star Karl Urban later revealed in an interview with Collider that filming for season 4 would begin on August 22, 2022.

We don’t know the exact release date for The Boys season 4, but we can speculate one based on how long season 4 took. As we know, season 3 of The Boys was filmed between February and August 2021 in Canada, making the filming period six months long. Then, from August 2021, there was seemingly a ten-month post-production period before the season arrived in early June 2022.

So, if filming starts on Season 4 in late August 2022, we can assume that the new series will drop sixteen months from then. This means that we can expect the series to arrive sometime in December 2023, because nothing says festive like Supe-guts!

The Boys season 4 plot speculation

The end of The Boys season 3 sets up two main Big Bads for the coming season. The first is Victoria Neuman, the secret head-popping Supe who, after exploding the heads of half of Congress and betraying Vought CEO and adoptive father Stan Edgar and allowing Homelander to take over.

She’s already threatened Annie, and knows that Hughie knows about her powers, so there’s no end to what destruction she might cause now that she’s Vice President of the United States.

Fortunately, it looks like The Boys have got her in their sights, with Butcher saying as much in the closing moments of the final episode. And as for The Boys, despite being fractured for most of the season, MM, Butcher, Hughie, Frenchie, and Kimiko all seem to be reunited by the end of season 3 — with Annie also on board as their newest recruit after renouncing her position as Starlight and co-captain of The Seven for good.

The other Big Bad set up for season 4 is, of course, Homelander. Now more unhinged than ever, he’s got son Ryan on his side as he continues to grow in prominence among the alt-right in the US (clear parodies of Trump-supporting Republicans).

After he kills a protester right in front of them, they all seem to applaud him, which suggests that he will be growing more unpredictable and murderous than ever in season 4 — and with Ryan grinning by his side, could he be about to follow in his father’s footsteps?

As for the other members of The Seven, while Queen Maeve is alive and in hiding, whether she’ll stay that way is another matter — and how will The Deep and A-Train deal with the ever-unhinged Homelander along with their own personal losses in season 3, with The Deep losing his wife and A-Train being disowned by his brother.

But most of all, it’s a question of how long Butcher will be alive to see it all, since his continued use of temporary Compound V has led to him being terminally ill. He clearly hasn’t got a lot of time left, but will he die after finally completing his quest of killing Homelander, like in the comics, or somehow cheat death once again?

the boys season 4 cast speculation

As with every season of The Boys, season 3 saw quite a large death toll, with every member of Payback (Soldier Boy’s old team) meeting their maker, Stormfront (Aya Cash) committing suicide, Blue Hawk (Nick Wechsler) being killed by A-Train, and Homelander killing both Supersonic (Gaston Villanueva) and Noir (Nathan Mitchell). Nevermind the massacre at Herogasm.

While Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) survived the season, he was put back on ice after being deemed too dangerous to let run free — although whether he stays that way is another question. The same goes for Maeve (Dominique McElligott). Being in hiding, she may well have bowed out from the show — but will she stay that way? Aside from that, all the main players will likely be returning, who can be seen below.

Here is the list of The Boys season 4 cast:

Antony Starr as Homelander

Jack Quaid as Hughie Cambell

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher

Erin Moriarty as Annie/Starlight

Jessie T Usher as A-Train

Chace Crawford as The Deep

Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko

Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk

Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman

Tomer Kapon as Frenchie

Colby Minifie as Ashley

Cameron Crovetti as Ryan

All three seasons of The Boys can now be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.