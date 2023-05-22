Gen V release date speculation, cast, plot, and more news

What is the Gen V release date? After three seasons, The Boys is branching out to show us more of the utter depravity that exists within the world of supes.

Stepping away from Butcher and Homelander, Gen V focuses on up-and-comers. The thriller series, based on a volume of the original comic, takes place in a school for gifted youth. Don’t be fooled, this won’t be anything like the teachings of Professor X in the X-Men movies.

Given what The Boys has accomplished so far, we have high hopes for this sci-fi series. Well, “high hopes” mightn’t be the right phrase, you understand. So, when is the Gen V release date? Scroll right this way.

Gen V release date speculation

Gen V is expected to release in late 2023. Filming was completed in 2022, so the show won’t be delayed by the 2023 Writers Strike, and a 2023 release window was given without further update.

We’ll keep you informed should this move. Either way, expect to hear more soon!

Gen V cast

The cast of Gen V is led by Jaz Sinclair and features Clancy Brown and Jensen Ackles. Sinclair portrays Marie Moreau, one of the leaders of the team that can manipulate her blood.

She’s joined by Chance Perdomo, Maddie Phillips, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and more at Godolkin’s school. All young people hoping to become the best heroes they can be — who knows, maybe they’ll get some guidance from The Boys cast too.

The confirmed Gen V cast list:

Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau

Chance Perdomo as Andre Anderson

Lizze Broadway as Emma Shaw

Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, a mind empath.

Derek Luh and London Thor as Jordan, a gender-shifter.

Asa Germann

Shelley Conn

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Golden Boy

Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity

Marco Pigossi as Doctor Edison Cardosa

Jason Ritter

Alexander Calvert

Clancy Brown as Richard ‘Rich Brink’ Brinkerhoff

Jessie T. Usher as Reggie Franklin/A-Train

Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett

P.J. Byrne as Adam Bourke

Jensen Ackles as Ben/B.C.L. RED/Soldier Boy

What is Gen V about?

Gen V focuses on a group of college students at Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, essentially the X-Men of The Boys universe. The show will follow one group of students in particular, as they grapple with their aspirations, the dark underbelly of becoming a super, and each other.

There’s one volume of the comics as source material, and like a lot of The Boys in print, it’s pretty dark and satirical. Gen V should retain that bite, without being quite as mean and callous, though only time will tell on that.

Gen V trailer speculation

We expect the Gen V trailer soon since filming has been done for some time now. For now, you can check out a trailer for The Boys season 4, and reminisce over all the chaos that happened.

Where can I watch Gen V?

You’ll be able to watch Gen V on Amazon Prime Video, exactly the same place as The Boys. We expect episodes to come out weekly, just like The Boys.

You can sign up for a free trial on Amazon Prime here, so you’ll be all set up when Gen V arrives!

How many episodes will be in Gen V?

Based on The Boys, Gen V will have eight episodes per season. This is how many each season of The Boys has had, and we don’t imagine there’ll be much deviation.

Of course, we could get more, and we could get less — stay tuned!

