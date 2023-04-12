The Boys season 4 completes filming with bloody tease

The Boys season 4 will be hitting Amazon Prime in due course, because we just got word that filming is complete, with a bloody tease to boot.

It doesn’t feel too long since The Boys season 3 closed out, but the Amazon Prime sci-fi series is gearing up for The Boys season 4 release date.

The Boys season 3‘s ending on the streaming service saw some big changes, among them was the death of Black Noir, an apparent farewell to Queen Maeve, and Soldier Boy being put back on ice.

Filming for season 4 began in August 2022, and we have a new update on the production.

Showrunner Eric Kripke shared a snap with series stars Jack Quaid and Karen Fukuhara, letting us know season 4 has officially wrapped. And in more good news, The Boys cast looks suitably gory.

We shouldn’t have too long a wait before we get to see what shenanigans await the gang in their battle against Vought and Homelander.

For more on that, see what happened to Maeve, and how to watch Diabolical, the spin-off animated series. Or, check out the new movies coming in 2023.

