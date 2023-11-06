Gen V season 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and news

We should all know by now that The Boys’ teen spin-off Gen V does more than just expand the universe, it ties directly into the main series story. With season 1 over, we’re now waiting on a Gen V season 2 release date to continue building out the world and messy teen dynamics.

Spoilers ahead! With season 1’s shocking ending featuring a blood-thirsty Homelander, The Boys‘ sister show is now inextricable from Amazon Prime Video’s best sci-fi series. The Boys season 4 is up next, but we know that Gen V season 2 is on the way! Here’s what we know about its return.

Gen V season 2 release date speculation

Gen V season 2 was officially announced on October 19, 2023, and we think the students at Godolkin University will be back by 2025.

We’re expecting season 4 of The Boys to come out in 2024, so to give it some room to breathe and production time for Gen V, early 2025 is probably the earliest we could see new episodes.

In January 2023, Deadline reported Amazon had started a writer’s room for season 2 development. This also adds some credit to the idea of an earlier rather than later 2025 window.

It’s also worth noting that the Gen V timeline was designed to feed straight into The Boys season 4, so it’s first up to bat (or beam?).

Gen V season 2 cast speculation

The main Gen V cast is expected to return for season 2. That includes Jaz Sinclair, Chanve Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, and cameoing characters like Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman.

This is The Boys, so season 1 did kill off a fair few people, but the surviving main characters who are set up for more storylines will surely return. There’s no official list yet.

Anthony Starr’s Homelander showed up in season 1, episode 8, but we don’t imagine he’ll cameo again in season 2 because it’s a bit ‘been there, done that.’

Expected The Boys season 4 cast list:

Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau

Chanve Perdomo as Andre Anderson

Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer

Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap

London Thor and Derek Luh as Jordan Li

Asa Germann as Sam

Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman

What is Gen V season 2 about?

Season 2 of Gen V will likely abandon the Godolkin University setting, with Marie, Andre, Jordan, and Little Cricket now Vought’s prisoners.

The group doesn’t seem to be in imminent danger — they appeared too relaxed at the end of the finale to be facing death. Unfortunately for them, Vought likely has plans for them. The company has never met a problem they couldn’t spin.

There’s also the thread with Sam and Cate being called the new “Guardians of God U”. The series has certainly made itself valuable to the universe’s canon, as we mentioned in our Gen V review.

Perhaps most important, though, is how Marie survived Homelander’s heat vision — usually his most lethal power. Could she somehow be a puzzle piece in The Boys’ goal to gain the upper hand against the maniacal supe?

Is there a Gen V season 2 trailer?

We’re unlikely to get a Gen V season 2 trailer until late 2024 at the earliest, given new episodes probably won’t be released until 2025.

Typically, a teaser comes along first a few months ahead of a streaming release. Then, we get full trailers closer to the drop. There’s no word from Amazon on a release window, but we’ve got a wait ahead of us, that’s for sure.

In the meantime, stay educated with the PSA below.

Where can I watch Gen V season 2?

You’ll be able to watch Gen V season 2 on Amazon Prime Video when it releases, same as season 1.

Amazon announced season 2, which means the show is staying on its streaming service. As an exclusive, you won’t find it elsewhere.

Grab a free Amazon Prime trial if you’ve got some catching up to do. We’ve got lots of recommendations on our new on Amazon Prime and best movies lists, too.

How many episodes of Gen V season 2 will there be?

We’re quite certain Gen V season 2 will have eight episodes, just like every other season in The Boys universe.

All three seasons of The Boys and Gen V season 1 had eight episodes. We could argue all day about whether a one-size-fits-all approach is a good thing (usually, we’d say no, but The Boys seems to be doing just fine using it), but we think it won’t change.

It would, however, be nice to get a couple of extra episodes. We find that 10 is a healthy number for balancing character development with brevity.

There’s surely lots of news to come, and we’re looking forward to more faces joining The Boys cast as the universe expands vertically. Until then, we’ve got plenty of new movies coming soon, as well as the best Amazon Prime movies to keep us busy.