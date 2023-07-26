Taylor Sheridan’s new TV series almost ties a bad Yellowstone record

Taylor Sheridan‘s new TV series is now out in the public domain — but it’s fair to say it hasn’t had the same impact as Yellowstone. Released on the streaming service Paramount Plus, Special Ops Lioness stars Avatar 2 cast member Zoë Saldaña as Joe, a CIA Officer leading the top-secret Lioness program, as part of their monitoring of suspected terrorists.

Other Special Ops Lioness cast members include Laysla De Oliveira, Michael Kelly, Morgan Freeman, and Nicole Kidman. But despite the series’ star-studded cast, it has failed to set critics’ world alight. It currently holds a score of 50% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

This means that the thriller series has something in common with Yellowstone season 1. Namely, its lukewarm Rotten Tomatoes score of 51%. On the one hand, Taylor Sheridan‘s new series almost tying with Yellowstone in terms of critical reception does mean it’s almost breaking a record. But on the other hand, it’s probably not a record to be proud of.

Still, things eventually turned around for Yellowstone, to the point where it’s now widely considered by fans and critics to be one of the best TV series of all time. Fingers crossed, the same thing happens for Special Ops Lioness.

