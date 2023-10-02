Steven Spielberg’s scariest movie is now streaming on Netflix

Steven Spielberg normally crushes it with epic adventure movies, but the director's most chilling sci-fi tale is now available to Netflix subscribers.

Scary movies aren’t necessarily the kind of thing one would associate with Steven Spielberg, but some of his flicks are a little unsettling to say the least. Now, one of his most spine-chilling pictures is ready to watch on Netflix, if you dare.

Steven Spielberg is one of the best directors of all time, having made some of the best adventure movies and best science fiction movies over the last six decades. You’ll see Spielberg’s trademark charm and vision when watching the Indiana Jones movies in order or the Jurassic Park movies in order, as well as in more singular stories like Minority Report and ET.

Many of the best Steven Spielberg movies are the kind of films you could watch with the family, but there are a few exceptions. Jaws, for example, is one of the best monster movies of all time and definitely isn’t for a young audience. But, Spielberg’s scariest flick ever, is arguably War of the Worlds.

If you don’t believe us, you can see for yourself. That is, if you’re a subscriber to Netflix in the US right now. That’s because War of the Worlds, one of the best alien movies of the 21st Century, is now on the platform as of October 1.

Clearly, the best streaming service is getting us in the mood for spooky season right from the word go this month. Among all that is new to Netflix in October, Spielberg’s remake of the classic alien invasion story is a perfect warm-up for anyone looking to marathon the best horror movies throughout the month.

YouTube Thumbnail

Not only is this a Spielberg hit, but it’s also one of the best Tom Cruise movies, too. The legendary actor stars as Ray Ferrier, an ordinary man who is called into action when aliens look to take over planet Earth. From the eerie sound design, to the imagery of those mechanical extra-terrestrials towering over unwitting victims, War of the Worlds is sure to get you on the edge of your seat, and possibly even hiding behind your sofa.

