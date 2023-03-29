Star Wars Rebels characters who could return in The Mandalorian

Which Rebels characters could return in The Mandalorian? This article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian season 3 episode 5.

After Rebels Star Wars character Zeb made a minor cameo in The Mandalorian season 3 episode 5, Star Wars fans are thinking about the animated series Rebels once again. The Star Wars series, which takes place after Clone Wars, is packed full of wonderful characters, some of who are set to return in live-action.

So between the return of Zeb in The Mandalorian season 3, and the fact that the release of Ahsoka will bring characters back too, these are Star Wars Rebels characters who we think could show up in The Mandalorian.

Which Star Wars Rebels characters could return in The Mandalorian?

Here are the Rebels characters who could show up in The Mandalorian:

Ezra Bridger

Grand Admiral Thrawn

Sabine Wren

Zeb (again)

With Ezra Bridger and Sabine Wren, the characters have already been confirmed to be starring in the upcoming Ahsoka TV series, (though the Ahsoka release date remains unconfirmed) and it could be that we see them return to the story first in The Mandalorian, like Ahsoka herself.

Equally, if the storyline with Captain Carson Teva does continue we could also see more of Zeb, and Zeb might then act as a bridge between the Ahsoka series and The Mandalorian.

When it comes to Star Wars villains, we know that major Rebels antagonist Grand Admiral Thrawn could play a pivotal role in Ahsoka. Could he show in The Mandalorian too? Potentailly, and it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if we were to find that he was somehow working with Moff Gideon.

Those are the Star Wars Rebels characters who we think could show up in The Mandalorian. For more on Star Wars, check out our guides to Din Djarin, Baby Yoda, and Bo-Katan and find of if the Mandalorians were the ones who freed Moff Gideon. Or, learn more about the Andor season 2 release date and the Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 release date.