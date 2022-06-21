Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 release date speculation and more

When does Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 come out? Finally, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen are back in the Star Wars universe, and their reunion has been exactly what we’d hoped for. Now that the sci-fi series is over, will we get more?

That’s not an easy question to answer. Obi-Wan Kenobi director Deborah Chow has been clear the TV series was conceived to be limited, meaning everyone only signed up for the six episodes we’ve gotten. These Disney Plus shows have stuck to their guns in the past, with WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier both being just one season.

There is hope, though, because all involved have said they’ll do more. We’ve collected what’s been said in interviews to give you everything that’s available on the Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 release date. Where could the story go? Who’ll reappear? What platforms can you watch it on? Rest easy, young Padawan. We can answer some of your questions on a galaxy far, far away. Now, cast your mind back to a long, long time ago…

Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 speculation

We don’t know when Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 will be released because it hasn’t been greenlit yet. Like many of the Disney Plus shows related to Star Wars and the MCU, Obi-Wan Kenobi was conceived as a limited series that ended with the last episode.

Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen have both expressed interest in doing more. “I hope it’s not the last time I play [Obi-Wan]. I hope I do it again,” McGregor told Radio Times. “I’d like to do it again.”

Similarly, Christensen will play Darth Vader for as long as he can. “I would love to continue with this character. You know, I think there’s certainly more there to explore, and I would be so excited to get to do so,” Christensen said in an interview with Radio Times.

All have made clear this was designed to be one-and-done as a project. We’ll see what the future holds – watch this space.

What could happen in the Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 plot?

Since the first season of Obi-Wan Kenobi was all about Darth Vader and Princess Leia, we could see the second move away from the Skywalkers. Obi-Wan was moving around in secrecy for quite a few years before the events of A New Hope, and he could’ve gotten involved in all sorts of adventures.

One possibility is essentially Yojimbo in space, where the Jedi Master finds a community in need of help from some organised crime, and steps in against his better judgment. This would also fit with the already prominent influence of Akira Kurosawa’s works on the Star Wars universe.

This is all speculation, though. Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 could cover just about anything, and we’ll just be happy to see it.

Who might be in the Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 cast?

If Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 happens, you can expect Ewan McGregor back, lightsaber in hand, with Hayden Christensen once again adorning Darth Vader’s armour. Those two and their dynamic were a highlight of the Prequel Trilogy, and the same is true this time around.

The rest of the Obi-Wan Kenobi cast is in the air. We could see Moses Ingram back as Reva or Rupert Friend as The Inquisitor. But that depends on the story being told. Ingram has been one of the breakout stars of the show, so we’d bet we haven’t seen the last of her, in any case.

Where can you watch Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2?

Provided it goes ahead, Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 will be released exclusively on Disney Plus. This is the same as the first season, and all the other Star Wars TV series, like The Mandalorian and The Bad Batch.

Should it happen, expect Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 to follow a weekly release schedule, likely of six episodes, too. But this is wishful thinking for the minute, right now, you can find the first season of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus.

For more pew pew, check out our guides on The Mandalorian season 3 and The Bad Batch season 2.