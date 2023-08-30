Is Sam Witwer in Ahsoka? Star Wars might be set in a vast galaxy, but the same familiar faces, and voices, tend to crop up an awful lot.

In the new Star Wars series Ahsoka, we’ve already had the return of a handful of the best Star Wars characters ever: Ahsoka Tano, Sabine, Hera, and Mon Mothma. There have been plenty of cameos, too, with the likes of Clancy Brown as Azadi.

So it’s already getting hard to keep track of the Ahsoka cast, as the Star Wars series continues. But, there’s one name who fans are certain will be joining in on all the fun: Sam Witwer. So, is Sam Witwer in Ahsoka?

Is Sam Witwer in Ahsoka?

Sam Witwer is not yet in Ahsoka, as far as we know. However there is a strong chance that the actor, who has provided the voice work for Maul and Palpatine, could still appear in the series as the face and voice of Inquisitor Marrok.

That’s because there’s some evidence that Marrok could be Starkiller – the main character from the videogame series The Force Unleashed – who Witwer provided the voice work for and was the face of. That would be a deep cut indeed.

Or, like in The Book of Boba Fett and Andor, Witwer might have a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo. Either way, the chances of Witwer showing up in Ahsoka at some point are quite significant.

