Diego Luna sets Star Wars milestone at Golden Globes

Not content with simply starring in the best Star Wars series ever made, Diego Luna has just nabbed a Golden Globe nomination for his part in the Andor cast and became a part of Star Wars history in the process.

Luna reprised his role as the Star Wars character Cassian Andor, who you may remember from the Star Wars movie Rogue One, to tell the story of how this man joined the Rebellion and fought to bring down the Galactic Empire. The thriller series is full of incredible Star Wars scenes and there wasn’t even a Jedi or Sith in sight.

Andor season 1 was amazing and we can’t wait for the Andor season 2 release date. In the meantime, we can celebrate the fact that Luna’s nomination is a pretty big deal in terms of the Star Wars franchise as a whole.

When it comes to Golden Globes nominations, the science fiction movie series very rarely gets any attention. In fact, Luna’s nod makes him only the second actor from any Star Wars cast to be recognised by the awards body.

Luna follows in the footsteps of Alec Guinness, who was nominated for his role in the original adventure movie A New Hope from 1977. He is also the first actor ever to be nominated for a Star Wars TV series.

It’s a thoroughly deserved nomination for Luna, who brought a great level of emotion and passion to the drama series. That said, you could look at plenty of actors from the show and wonder where their nomination is; Denise Gough as Dedra Meero and Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma arguably warrant some attention, too.

Nevertheless, we will be supporting Luna’s push for an award and cannot wait to see what he does in the sci-fi series next. Until then, check out our guides to other Andor characters like Maarva, Syril Karn, and Luthen Rael. Or explore the wider Star Wars world with our guide to lightsabers and Star Wars droids.