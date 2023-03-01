Here are all the things you missed in The Book of Boba Fett ahead of The Mandalorian season 3. Keeping up with the adventures of Mando and Grogu can be difficult, especially when their story is continued in another series you may or may not have watched, so let us fill in the gaps.

Things are never simple in Star Wars, are they? Even the most devoted fan can struggle to watch every Star Wars movie and Star Wars series, so we wouldn’t blame you if you never managed to catch the Boba Fett TV series. The problem is, the Disney Plus show is actually pretty integral to following the events of The Mandalorian season 3.

So, if you want to know what’s been going on with Din Djarin and Baby Yoda since the finale of The Mandalorian season 2, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s what you missed in Book of Boba Fett ahead of The Mandalorian season 3.

Why is Grogu back with Mando?

The main takeaway from The Book of Boba Fett was that Grogu decided he missed Mando too much and the pair were ultimately reunited.

At the end of The Mandalorian season 2, Grogu left Mando behind and went with Luke Skywalker to begin his Jedi training. The little green fella wasn’t even allowed to stay in touch with his space daddy, but the Mandalorian characters both yearned for one another.

In The Book of Boba Fett, we see Grogu learning the ways of the Force under the watchful eye of Luke. Ahsoka Tano even shows up to check on his progress and attempt to pass on communications from their mutual Star Wars bounty hunter friend.

When Mando sends Grogu a gift, a little suit of armour made of Beskar, Luke senses the conflicting emotions in his Padawan and asks him to make a choice. Luke places the armour in front of Grogu and also offers him a lightsaber. He tells Grogu he can pick only one, and that will determine his path.

As you may have guessed by now, Baby Yoda picks the armour and returns to Mando’s side for more adventures. That’s why we see the two together again in the new season of the sci-fi series.

How does The Book of Boba Fett affect the Star Wars timeline?

Apparently, the events of The Book of Boba Fett take place two years after the finale of The Mandalorian season 2. As far as we can tell there is far less time elapsed between The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian season 3.

That means Grogu was training with Luke for two years, which feels odd when you watch the show as it definitely doesn’t appear that way in the context of the episodes. But, Jon Favreau clarified the Star Wars timeline recently [via IndieWire] and claimed seasons 1 and 2 of The Mandalorian took place over the course of around five years. The Book of Boba Fett then happens two years after The Mandalorian season 2, according to Favreau.

Clearly, The Book of Boba Fett was a crucial piece of the Star Wars jigsaw.