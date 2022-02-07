Star Wars: Andor renewed for a second season on Disney Plus

The great slew of Star Wars content being churned out by Disney, particularly on its streaming service Disney Plus, shows no signs of letting up any time soon, with its upcoming spin-off TV series Andor already looking like it has been greenlit for a season 2. That is, despite the first season not even being released yet!

While the latest in a long line of Disney additions to the vast Star Wars universe, The Book of Boba Fett, nears the conclusion of its rather divisive first season, it would appear Disney already has its sights set on the future of the LucasFilm properties.

Although there is still no official release date for Andor season 1, which suffered heavy delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the bantha would seem to be out of the bag regarding news of a second season. In a recent interview in his native Sweden, MCU and Dune actor Stellan Skarsgård has confirmed that he will be shooting for season 2 of the Rogue One spin-off TV series this autumn.

The veteran Scandinavian actor, who has previously appeared in the Thor movies as part of the Marvel universe, was speaking to Swedish news site Dagens Nyheter about his upcoming filming schedule and said: “We start with Dune 2 in July. And then in the autumn, it’s time for the second season of the Star Wars series Andor.”

Andor, a prequel series to accompany the 2016 science fiction movie Rogue One, will see Diego Luna reprise his role as Cassian Andor. Luna previously played the fairly new Star Wars character in the standalone action movie, which takes place between Revenge of the Sith and the original Star Wars movie, A New Hope.

Diego Luna confirmed that the first season of his show had wrapped filming in September 2021, which surely means a release is due for this year. It seems likely that we will have to wait a little longer for season 1 to air on Disney Plus though, with the Kenobi series looking at a May 2022 release if reports are to be believed.