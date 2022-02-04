Obi-Wan Kenobi series premiere date might have been leaked by Disney

It looks like one Disney Plus exec was a bold one and underestimated the power of Twitter, as rumours begun to spread about whether he “leaked” the premiere date of the platform’s highy-anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi solo TV series after screenshots showing a purported tweet he posted were shared on Reddit on February 3, 2022.

The screenshots suggest that the tweet, which appears to hint at a potential release date for the streaming service‘s highly-anticipated Star Wars spin-off, was posted by Brandon SanGiovanni, who works as the enterprise program manage for Disney Plus. The purported tweet reads as follows, “Our very own Obi-Wan wi[ll] be saying “Hello There” on Disney Plus… May 2022.” According to The Direct, SanGiovanni decided to take the high ground, as he appeared to backtrack following this purported tweet. The outlet claims that shortly after posting the tweet in question, SanGiovanni posted a follow-up tweet saying, “This is a comic, to be clear. Mixed two tweets and will now shame myself eternally.”

It appears that shortly after these tweets were posted, it was announced that a five-issue comic spanning Obi-Wan’s entire life would be released from May 4, 2022. The Direct report that when this was announced on Twitter, SanGiovanni retweeted the announcement and added “Surprise!” At the time of writing, SanGiovanni’s Twitter account, which is under the handle @thebrandalorian, has gone into hiding, with the account now set to private. The Digital Fix were unable to independently verify these tweets, so we suggest you take them with a HUGE bucket of salt (or sand).

Over on Reddit, fans have pointed out that the Obi-Wan comic series isn’t the only thing being released in May. A spin-off novel entitled ‘Brotherhood’, which focusses on the relationship between Anakin and Obi-Wan, is set to be released on May 10, 2022. This has led to fans speculating that with all these tie-ins, a rumoured May release date for series, entitled Kenobi, is more than just a coincidence.

Several Redditors also pointed out that this year, Star Wars Day on May 4 falls on a Wednesday — a day that seems to be favoured by Disney Plus to release episodes of Star Wars series’ like The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian. Whether or not people take SanGiovanni’s tweet to be true, things are probably awkward down at Disney Plus HQ right now. If he tweeted what people think he did, then I guess the senate will decide his fate. After all, internet virility is a tricky business, reaching not just the men, but the women and the children too.

All of the Star Wars movies and season 1 and 2 of The Mandalorian are currently all available to stream on Disney Plus. The first six episodes of The Book of Boba Fett are also available to stream, with new episodes being released weekly. To see our thoughts on episode 6 of the divisive show, check out our review here.