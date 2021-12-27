How to watch The Book of Boba Fett – where can you stream the new Star Wars TV series?

How can I watch The Book of Boba Fett? After helping rescue The Child with Din Djarin, the galaxy’s most infamous bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), and his mercenary best mate Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), are back. The deadliest duo in the Star Wars galaxy doesn’t plan on taking it easy after their last adventure though.

Boba has his eyes on Jabba the Hutt’s old job, and he’s willing to blast anyone who gets between him and the space slug’s old throne. The series promises lots of adventure, action, and bounty hunting goodness in the Outer Rim, as well as a few surprises for fans of a galaxy far, far, away.

A surprise spin-off to The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett is the next chapter in the growing Star Wars TV series canon and has been described as “The Mandalorian season 2.5” by people in the know. So we thought it might be useful to let you know where and when you can watch the bounty hunters adventures.

When can I watch The Book of Boba Fett?

The Book of Boba Fett starts streaming on Wednesday, December 29, at 00:00 PST / 03:00 EST / 08:00 GMT, via Disney Plus and will run for seven episodes until February 9, 2022.

Where can I stream The Book of Boba Fett?

The Book of Boba Fett is available exclusively on the streaming service Disney Plus. Disney Plus, unlike its competitors, releases its TV series weekly, meaning you can’t be greedy and binge it all in one go.

Not that there’s anything stopping you from waiting, of course. You could wait seven weeks and then have yourself a Boba-binge. If you do that, though, you may risk having the series spoiled for you. You know what social media’s like these days!