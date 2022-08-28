What is the Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2 release date? Strange New Worlds first warped onto screens earlier this year, and quickly became one of the most popular sci-fi series around. It loosely followed on from the end of Star Trek Discovery season 2, with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck all returning to reprise their roles as Captain Pike, Commander Chin-Riley, and a younger Lieutenant Spock, respectively.

The series took an episodic approach to storytelling and was filled with tantalising plot threads and subtle easter eggs. It also toyed with plenty of genres, embracing comedy, horror, and survival episodes, all alongside the usual science fiction stories. And, the series has been widely praised for managing to recapture that quintessential Star Trek energy.

Thankfully, it was announced that Strange New Worlds season 2 had been greenlit even before the first episode of season one had aired. So, now that Strange New Worlds season 1 has finished, there’s one question on audiences’ lips: what is the Strange New Worlds season 2 release date?

Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2 release date speculation

The Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2 release date hasn’t been revealed yet. However, there’s still plenty to speculate on based on a couple of important clues.

Filming for Strange New Worlds season 2 began back in February, and has actually already concluded.

This means that, technically, the series could drop at any point in the near future. However, don’t get too excited just yet because this isn’t going to be the reality of the situation. Star Trek fans are likely going to have to wait quite a bit longer still for Strange New Worlds season 2.

The big hitch is that fans are probably going to have to wait for Star Trek Discovery season 5 to come out first, in order to maintain the current running order of the multiple Star Trek series. The good news is that Star Trek Discovery season 5 is already filming. The bad news is that it doesn’t have a release date either.

However, it does seem likely that the Star Trek Discovery season 5 release date might be around July 2023, and don’t expect to have to wait too long before Strange New Worlds season 2 follows. With that in mind, it’s seems like a good estimation to suggest that season 2 of the show could have a release date close to October 2023.

Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2 plot speculation

The big cliff-hanger at the end of Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 1, was: what’s going to happen to Commander Chin-Riley? It was revealed earlier in the series that the character wasn’t a human, but in fact Illyrian – a race banned from joining Starfleet. In the final episode, the Commander was arrested for concealing her identity and was escorted off the Enterprise.

How Captain Pike will deal with this, and whether or not this will open up space for Spock to become the new first officer, will likely be a major plot point in the Strange New Worlds season 2.

Additionally, we know that Paul Wesley’s younger version of Captain James T Kirk will have a bigger role in Strange New Worlds season 2. This could mean that audiences get their first proper look at how the relationship between Kirk and Spock initially develops, before growing into what we see in The Original Series.

Audiences should also expect there to be more development for some of the series’ supporting characters. Melissa Navia’s Lieutenant Ortegas was present throughout Strange New Worlds season 1, but only ever played a small part. Don’t be surprised if the character gets an episode dedicated specifically to exploring her character in a bit more depth.

Finally, it has been confirmed that an episode of Strange New Worlds season 2 will be a crossover with Star Trek animated comedy series Lower Decks. An episode within the season is going to see some members of the voice cast of Lower Decks appear in live-action. We assume that this will involve some time-travel hijinks, but other than that we’re still in the dark about the crossover. The only thing we can say for certain is that it’s going to be a lot of fun.

Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2 cast speculation

The main notable absence from Strange New Worlds season 2 is likely to be Bruce Horak as Chief Engineer Hemmer. The character was rather unceremoniously killed off in the back end of Strange New Worlds season one, so we’ve likely seen the end of his time on the show (though as always, this is science fiction. Expect the unexpected).

Other than Horak, the rest of the main Strange New Worlds cast lived to fight another day. This means that we can expect them all to return, along with some new faces – the Chief Engineer position is now vacant, afterall!

Who’s likely to be in the Strange New Worlds season 2 cast?

Anson Mount as Captain Pike

Rebecca Romijn as Commander Chin-Riley / Number One

Ethan Peck as Spock

Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh

Jess Bush as Christine Chapel

Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura

Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M’Benga

Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas

Paul Wesley’s James T Kirk will return in the season and looks set to play a larger role – though don’t expect him to be joining the main cast just yet. Meanwhile, the character’s ill-fated brother Sam Kirk will also return in a guest role, alongside André Dae Kim as Transporter Chief Kyle, and Adrian Holmes as Admiral April.

Of course, the season will also guest star Jack Quaid, Tawny Newsome, and potentially other members of the voice cast of Lower Decks in the much-anticipated crossover episode.

Speaking of the crossover, we’d be remiss to mention that Jonathan Frakes will return to Star Trek with more behind-the-camera work as the director of the episode.

Where can I watch Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2

Strange New Worlds is exclusively broadcast on the streaming service Paramount Plus. Paramount Plus is where you’ll be able to find the majority of the Star Trek back-catalogue, though there are still some series which you can still stream via other platforms. For the moment, at least.

Does Strange New Worlds season 2 still feel too far away?